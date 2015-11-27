Hancock College to Expand Support for Current and Former Foster Youth with Grant

Advice

Current and former foster youth attending Allan Hancock College have received a major boost when it comes to completing their postsecondary education.

The Allan Hancock Joint Community College District was one of only 10 community college districts in the state to receive a Cooperating Agencies Foster Youth Educational Support (CAFYES) grant from the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office.

The $1.2 million award will enable Hancock to ramp up its pilot CARE-For You (CARE-FY) program over the next three years. It will allow the college to fully implement a collaborative program of educational and social services.

The need is dire to help former foster youth integrate into community college academic life. Studies show only 43 percent foster youth who complete high school enroll in college, and only 40 percent of those continue to the second year.

Currently in California, foster youth turning 18 years old may receive transitional support until they are 21, if they are in college. Senate Bill 1023 (2014) directed the Chancellor’s Office of the California Community Colleges to establish the CAFYES program in support of postsecondary education for foster youth.

“This program will change the odds for more than 250 foster youth in Northern Santa Barbara County over the next three years,” said Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers, Ph.D. “It will provide personalized support to nurture them and help them integrate into the academic and social life of the college.”

Currently, there are nearly 200 current and former foster youth enrolled at Hancock. Of those, 43 are already enrolled in Hancock’s CARE-FY program. The grant will allow the program to nearly triple the number of former foster youth students it serves by 2017.

Hancock will be able to provide more comprehensive services on and off campus for foster youth.

“Our foster youth students will receive assistance in the form of counseling, tutoring, financial aid, books, supplies and career guidance,” said Nohemy Ornelas, associate superintendent and vice-president of Student Services. “The college will also be able to provide referrals in the community to help with housing, health services, transportation and other needs. The bottom line is the funding will help Hancock equip foster youth students with as many tools as possible to succeed.”



According to Will Bruce, director of the CARE-For-You project, foster youth thrive when dedicated staff and peer mentors provide a support network. He says they require close and structured support to keep them on track.



“Foster youth persist and perform much better in college in a caring environment and with relatedness that leads to a sense of social belonging and positive relationships,” said Bruce. “Having foster youth peer mentors on staff is an important aspect of the program, not only because new students are more likely to share their concerns with them, but serving as a peer mentor, in turn, develops confidence and servant-leadership skills in students.”

The college will rely on an extensive advisory committee comprising social service agencies, community-based organizations and college student services programs to ensure that needed services are provided and resources are leveraged to support long-term sustainability of the program.



Eligible students are those whose dependency was established by the court on or after their 16th birthday, and who are under 26 years old at the beginning of academic year in which they participate in the program. Students must also be enrolled in at least nine college credits upon acceptance into the program.

For more information, contact the Extended Opportunity Programs and Services (EOPS) office at 805.922.6966 x3214.

— Gina Herlihy is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.