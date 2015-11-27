Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 5:56 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Hancock College to Expand Support for Current and Former Foster Youth with Grant

By Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College | November 27, 2015 | 3:40 p.m.

Current and former foster youth attending Allan Hancock College have received a major boost when it comes to completing their postsecondary education.

The Allan Hancock Joint Community College District was one of only 10 community college districts in the state to receive a Cooperating Agencies Foster Youth Educational Support (CAFYES) grant from the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office.

The $1.2 million award will enable Hancock to ramp up its pilot CARE-For You (CARE-FY) program over the next three years. It will allow the college to fully implement a collaborative program of educational and social services.

The need is dire to help former foster youth integrate into community college academic life. Studies show only 43 percent foster youth who complete high school enroll in college, and only 40 percent of those continue to the second year. 

Currently in California, foster youth turning 18 years old may receive transitional support until they are 21, if they are in college. Senate Bill 1023 (2014) directed the Chancellor’s Office of the California Community Colleges to establish the CAFYES program in support of postsecondary education for foster youth.

“This program will change the odds for more than 250 foster youth in Northern Santa Barbara County over the next three years,” said Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers, Ph.D. “It will provide personalized support to nurture them and help them integrate into the academic and social life of the college.”

Currently, there are nearly 200 current and former foster youth enrolled at Hancock. Of those, 43 are already enrolled in Hancock’s CARE-FY program. The grant will allow the program to nearly triple the number of former foster youth students it serves by 2017. 

Hancock will be able to provide more comprehensive services on and off campus for foster youth.

“Our foster youth students will receive assistance in the form of counseling, tutoring, financial aid, books, supplies and career guidance,” said Nohemy Ornelas, associate superintendent and vice-president of Student Services. “The college will also be able to provide referrals in the community to help with housing, health services, transportation and other needs. The bottom line is the funding will help Hancock equip foster youth students with as many tools as possible to succeed.”
 
According to Will Bruce, director of the CARE-For-You project, foster youth thrive when dedicated staff and peer mentors provide a support network. He says they require close and structured support to keep them on track.
 
“Foster youth persist and perform much better in college in a caring environment and with relatedness that leads to a sense of social belonging and positive relationships,” said Bruce. “Having foster youth peer mentors on staff is an important aspect of the program, not only because new students are more likely to share their concerns with them, but serving as a peer mentor, in turn, develops confidence and servant-leadership skills in students.”

The college will rely on an extensive advisory committee comprising social service agencies, community-based organizations and college student services programs to ensure that needed services are provided and resources are leveraged to support long-term sustainability of the program.
 
Eligible students are those whose dependency was established by the court on or after their 16th birthday, and who are under 26 years old at the beginning of academic year in which they participate in the program. Students must also be enrolled in at least nine college credits upon acceptance into the program.

For more information, contact the Extended Opportunity Programs and Services (EOPS) office at 805.922.6966 x3214.

Gina Herlihy is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 