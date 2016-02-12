Hancock Community Education Film Series to Begin With ‘The Aura’

Allan Hancock College Community Education offers its free spring film series beginning Feb. 26, 2016. The series is part of a noncredit film appreciation class that examines film as an art form and emphasizes film appreciation.

It also includes the study of historical context, dramatic issues, artistic and technical objectives and narrative genre.

Films will be viewed and discussed during four class sessions, and students critically analyze all of these elements in order to gain insight and understanding of visual media.

Films are presented by Allan Hancock College faculty members and meet Fridays at the Santa Maria campus Feb. 26, March 4, March 11 and March 18.

The films begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Forum, Room C-40.

Selections include The Aura (Feb. 26), The Grandmaster (March 4), The Bank Dick (March 11) and Shall We Dance? (March 18). Some films are subtitled and may contain violence, adult language or mature themes.

Pre-registration is required, and students must be at least age 18 to enroll. Register online at www.hancockcollege.edu/communityeducation, click Apply for Community Ed Classes and use CRN 41798.

Students may also receive registration assistance in person at Community Education (bldg. S).

For more information about the films, refer to the Spring 2016 Spectrum schedule of Community Education classes, available at all campus locations, or call 805.922.6966 x3209.

— Gina Herlihy is a public affairs and publications technician at Allan Hancock College.