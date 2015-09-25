Hancock Concert Band to Cross Cultures and Time in Opening Concert

Advice

The Allan Hancock College Concert Band will kick off its fall season with a concert at First Baptist Church in Santa Maria Saturday, Oct. 3, at 7:30 p.m.

Under the direction of band director Greg Stoll, the 78-member group will play a selection that spans centuries, from Mozart’s “Marriage of Figaro Overture” and John Higgen’s “Big Band Signatures,” to the psychedelic rock sounds of the 1970s in “The Doors on Tour” by P. Roszell and the classic tunes of “Man of La Mancha” by M. Leigh.

The concert will not only cross different time periods but also different cultures. The arrangement “Pablo!” by R. Meyers echoes Spanish bullfighting imagery while depicting the stages of Pablo Picasso's creative development from the melancholy "Blue" and upbeat "Rose" periods to the innovative "Cubism" period.

The audience will also recognize pieces from their favorite masked characters in film and television in the medley “Who’s that Masked Man?” arranged by Jay Bocook.

“One of the real pleasures we have as a band is sharing our music with the audience,” said Stoll. “It’s something that’s a lot of fun for us and a lot of fun for them.”

Just as varied as the music selection are the band musicians that range from first-time freshmen students to a 93-year-old first trumpet player who can “play up a storm.”

The band is made of Hancock students, teachers and other members of the community, including family groups of husbands, wives and children.

“This concert is really a family and a community affair,” said Stoll.

Tickets are $10 each for general admission and $5 each for seniors and Allan Hancock College staff, faculty and students.

The First Baptist Church is located at 2970 Santa Maria Way in Santa Maria.

For more information, contact the fine arts department at 805.922.6966 x3522.

— Gina Herlihy represents Allan Hancock College.