Monday, April 23 , 2018, 5:00 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 

Hancock CORE Custody Academy Graduates 19 Cadets

Sheriff’s Office currently taking applications for custody deputy position

Members of Allan Hancock College’s CORE Custody Academy recite Law Enforcement Code of Ethics at graduation ceremony.
Members of Allan Hancock College’s CORE Custody Academy recite Law Enforcement Code of Ethics at graduation ceremony. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office)
By Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office | April 14, 2017 | 11:12 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announces the graduation of 19 custody deputies from the Allan Hancock CORE Custody Academy. The graduates received certificates of completion April 13 during a ceremony at the Allan Hancock College Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.

The majority of the class was funded by the Northern Branch Jail Project and will be assigned to the new facility when it opens in spring 2019. The graduates range in age from 22-57, and come to the Sheriff’s Office with a variety of backgrounds and life experience.

They completed a comprehensive California Standards and Training for Corrections which included 220 hours of instruction in such areas as emergency planning in a custody facility, report writing, ethics, investigation procedures, contraband detection, and arrest and control.

The academy is designed to prepare students mentally, morally, emotionally and physically to do custody work.

In his keynote address, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown spoke to the cadets and reminded them of responsibility that comes with their chosen career.

“You will need healthy doses of self-discipline, compassion, patience and courage in your new roles,” he said. “You will need to remember and rely on your training and on your fellow custody deputies.

“Never forget that you have the opportunity to be an integral part in changing for the better, the thinking, attitude behavior and future of inmates who are committed to your care,” Brown said.

From the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office the graduates are:

Patricia Arjona, Paul Barragan, Carlos Best, Jennifer Brookshire, Gabriel Cisneros, Shaun Crouse, Brian Foster, Alfredo Gallardo, Matthew Galvan, Christina George, Brian Gudino, Antonio Madrigal, Christian Martinez, Victor Nash, Mark Ramirez, Fabian Silva, Matthew Sua, David Villavicencio, and Eric White.

The Sheriff’s Office also congratulates Custody Deputy Brian Gudino for earning both the Valedictorian and Leadership awards, and recognizes Custody Deputy Carlos Best for receiving the Most Inspirational Award.

The Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for custody deputy. This job offers an opportunity for those who want to make a positive difference and serve their community while pursuing a career in public safety. To apply, visit www.sbsheriff.org.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.


 


 


 

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 