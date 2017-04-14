Hancock CORE Custody Academy Graduates 19 Cadets

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announces the graduation of 19 custody deputies from the Allan Hancock CORE Custody Academy. The graduates received certificates of completion April 13 during a ceremony at the Allan Hancock College Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.

The majority of the class was funded by the Northern Branch Jail Project and will be assigned to the new facility when it opens in spring 2019. The graduates range in age from 22-57, and come to the Sheriff’s Office with a variety of backgrounds and life experience.

They completed a comprehensive California Standards and Training for Corrections which included 220 hours of instruction in such areas as emergency planning in a custody facility, report writing, ethics, investigation procedures, contraband detection, and arrest and control.

The academy is designed to prepare students mentally, morally, emotionally and physically to do custody work.

In his keynote address, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown spoke to the cadets and reminded them of responsibility that comes with their chosen career.

“You will need healthy doses of self-discipline, compassion, patience and courage in your new roles,” he said. “You will need to remember and rely on your training and on your fellow custody deputies.

“Never forget that you have the opportunity to be an integral part in changing for the better, the thinking, attitude behavior and future of inmates who are committed to your care,” Brown said.

From the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office the graduates are:

Patricia Arjona, Paul Barragan, Carlos Best, Jennifer Brookshire, Gabriel Cisneros, Shaun Crouse, Brian Foster, Alfredo Gallardo, Matthew Galvan, Christina George, Brian Gudino, Antonio Madrigal, Christian Martinez, Victor Nash, Mark Ramirez, Fabian Silva, Matthew Sua, David Villavicencio, and Eric White.

The Sheriff’s Office also congratulates Custody Deputy Brian Gudino for earning both the Valedictorian and Leadership awards, and recognizes Custody Deputy Carlos Best for receiving the Most Inspirational Award.

The Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for custody deputy. This job offers an opportunity for those who want to make a positive difference and serve their community while pursuing a career in public safety. To apply, visit www.sbsheriff.org.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.











