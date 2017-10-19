Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 4:51 am | Fog 51º

 
 
 

Hancock CORE Custody Academy Recruits to Graduate

Demanding curriculum includes training in prisoner care

Recruits from Class #03 prepare to graduate from the CORE Custody Academy at the Allan Hancock College.
Recruits from Class #03 prepare to graduate from the CORE Custody Academy at the Allan Hancock College. (CORE Custody Academy)
By Jessica Sheaff for Allan Hancock College | October 19, 2017 | 9:21 a.m.

Recruits from Class #03 will graduate from the Allan Hancock College CORE Custody Academy at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at 10 a.m. at the Hancock Public Safety Training Complex, 1 Hancock Drive in Lompoc.

The Allan Hancock College CORE Custody Academy is designed to satisfy requirements from the State of California Standards and Training for Corrections.

The course is intended for students wanting to be hired as a custody officer by a law enforcement agency or who are currently employed as such.

The CORE Custody Academy is an intensive college course with para-military discipline.

Students attending the academy are academically and physically challenged, faced with solving complex problems in a stressful, disciplined and structured environment. Recruits receive basic training in many phases of custody and care of prisoners.

The program was developed, in part, to help meet the demand of local jails. The new women’s prison in San Luis Obispo was finished in March. The Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail Project in Santa Maria will be completed in November 2018.

The graduating recruits of Class #03 completed 220-hour course of instruction as the core work for their state certification at the academy.

Instruction included emergency planning in a custody facility, report writing, ethics, investigation procedures, classification of inmates, contraband, arrest and control, physical training, CPR/First Aid and emergency vehicle operations.
 
Questions regarding the academy can be directed to Neal Lemaire, 922-6966 ext. 3284.

— Jessica Sheaff for Allan Hancock College.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 