Hancock Dance Students to Learn From Celebrity Choreographers Mario Mosley, Jonathan Platero

By Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College | January 31, 2016 | 12:54 p.m.

Dance students at Allan Hancock College will soon have an opportunity to learn from two celebrity choreographers, including one who has worked alongside some of the entertainment industry’s biggest names.

Mario Mosley and Jonathan Platero will be guest choreographers for the dance department’s annual spring program, Dance Spectrum. The show will run from March 17-20, 2016.

Both Platero and Mosley will be at Hancock in the coming weeks to teach students their routines. 

Mosley has performed in and choreographed for numerous films, television shows and commercials, as well as stage productions. Over the years, he has worked with stars like Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Prince and Michael Jackson. 

Mosley will teach a hip-hop dance routine to 13 Dance Spectrum cast members. He will be on campus Feb. 6-8.

“I am thrilled our students will get to learn from a celebrity with an accomplished background and decades of experience,” said Jesus Solorio, dance instructor and Dance Spectrum director. “Mosely is also an agent and director. The opportunity for our students to perform for and in front of him could potentially result in future jobs and casting calls in Hollywood.”

Platero is a renowned salsa dancer who performed on popular television shows like Dancing with the StarsSo You Think You Can Dance and Glee. A former gymnast, he also appeared in the popular movie High School Musical.  

Platero will choreograph a Latin number for cast members in Dance Spectrum. The 27-year old will be on campus Jan. 28-31.

“The chance to learn Latin ballroom dancing at Hancock is a unique opportunity for our students and for the people who see this year’s show,” added Solorio, who also competed on So You Think You Can Dance. “The guest choreographers will help our dance students become more versatile as performers.”
 
Featuring nearly 70 cast members, Dance Spectrum will run from Thursday, Mar. 17, through Sunday, Mar. 20, inside the Marian Theatre on the college campus.

Show times are 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday evenings with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday and Sunday. Children ages five and older are welcome to attend.

Starting Feb. 27, tickets ($15-17) will be available at the college’s Performing Arts Center Box Office on the Santa Maria campus or by calling 805.922.8313. Box office hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 1-7 p.m. 

For more information on Dance Spectrum, visit www.dancespectrum.weebly.com or call 805.922.6966 x3845.

Gina Herlihy is a public affairs and publications technician at Allan Hancock College.

 
