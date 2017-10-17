Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 5:42 am | Fog 51º

 
 
 
 
Hancock Earns Big 6-1 Win at Moorpark

By Andrew Masuda, Hancock Sports Information | October 17, 2017 | 10:06 p.m.

Migel Gomez and Ulysses Cardona scored two goals apiece to lead the Allan Hancock College men’s soccer team to a 6-1 conference win at Moorpark on Tuesday afternoon. The offensive outburst provided Hancock with its highest-scoring game since a 6-1 win over Glendale on October 16, 2012. The Bulldogs improved to 1-2 in conference action and 9-4-1 overall. Moorpark dropped to 0-2-1 in league and 2-6-4 on the season.

Gomez gave Hancock the lead for good in the second minute of the match and was assisted by Cardona. The Cabrillo High School graduate buried his second goal of the game in the 16th minute on a ball from Angel Gallo, an Orcutt Academy graduate. Gomez upped his season total to 10 goals. The sophomore also assisted on three goals in the match to increase his conference-leading total to 16 assists.

Hancock carried a 2-0 lead into the second half when freshman Andres Montano found the back of the net in the 47th minute. The Santa Maria High School graduate’s second goal of the year gave Hancock a 3-0 lead. Moorpark got on the board in the 56th minute, but the Bulldogs closed out the match on a 3-0 run, all three assisted by Gomez, to provide the five-goal margin.

Pioneer Valley High School graduate Francisco Ayala scored his second goal of the season in the 64th minute. Cardona, a Lompoc High School graduate, accounted for the final two goals of the match. The freshman scored in the 69th and 72nd minutes to bring his season total to 10 goals, matching Gomez for the conference lead and fifth-most in the state.

Freshman goalie Antony Herrera played the first 80 minutes in the cage. He made four saves and allowed one goal. Juan Cortez played the final 10 minutes in goal for the Bulldogs and did not face a Moorpark shot.

Hancock will head to Oxnard for a 2 p.m. match on Friday, October 20. The Condors have won five straight Western State Conference titles.

