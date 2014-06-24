Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 3:14 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 

Allan Hancock College EMT Graduate to Appear on ABC TV Show ‘NY Med’

By Sonja Oglesby for Allan Hancock College | June 24, 2014 | 9:05 a.m.

The last decade has been a wild and wonderful ride for former Allan Hancock College student and current emergency room doctor Hugo Razo. He has gone from Santa Maria to a New York emergency room and now to national television.

Hugo Razo
Hugo Razo

The Santa Maria native, who received an Emergency Medical Technician certificate from Hancock in 2004, will soon appear regularly on ABC’s hit reality show NY Med. The second season of the medical documentary premieres at 10 p.m. Thursday, June 26.

“It is crazy,” the 33-year-old Razo said. “I was on the East Coast for so long. Now, my family and friends will finally get to see me in action doing what I love.”

Television crews shot behind-the-scenes at University Hospital in Newark, N.J., for six months last year. Razo, along with television personality Dr. Oz, were among the nearly 20 emergency room employees who took part in the filming for the show.

Razo graduated from Thomas Jefferson University Medical School in Philadelphia and was completing his residency in University Hospital’s emergency room during the filming.

“It was really strange working around camera crews at first because I tried to act and say what I thought the crews wanted,” Razo said. “Fairly quickly, I forgot they were even there because in an ER there was no time to think about your actions because you were trying to save someone’s life.”

Since the filming, Razo started working as an emergency room physician at the Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, which is about 10 miles outside of Palm Springs.

“The first time I saw a commercial for the show I kept rewinding and rewatching the clip. It blew my mind that I was on television,” he recalled. “I grew up idolizing medical shows like ER, so to be a part of a real emergency medical show is a truly unique opportunity.”

The network released a series of advertisements to promote the show, during many of which Razo can be seen running down the hallways in his scrubs. He said his mobility took some getting used to for the camera crews.

“The photographers who were assigned to me knew they had to be on their toes because I am always in motion and I run everywhere," he said. "I mean, every second counts if you are an ER doctor.”

Razo graduated from UCLA with a bachelor’s degree in molecular cell biology. He enrolled at Hancock to gain experience in the medical field while applying to medical schools. Razo said the college’s EMT program and experienced instructors played significant roles in where he is today.

“After I graduated from Hancock, I knew all the basics and was able to hit the ground running," Razo said. "I had been in an ambulance before and experienced a taste for emergency medicine. The exposure created a hunger inside me to become an ER doctor.”

The Razo family’s roots run deep at Hancock. His father and mother are both graduates. He hopes his story inspires current, former and future Hancock students to reach for the stars.

“I was a normal student who just worked harder than others," he said. "I grew up not worrying about boundaries or what I could or could not achieve. I want people to realize it pays to go for your dream. My time at Hancock played a huge role in my career path. Now, I am living my dream. ”

Razo plans to watch the series premiere at home in the Palm Springs area with his family and friends.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs coordinator for Allan Hancock College.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 