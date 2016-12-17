Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 12:24 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 
College Basketball

Hancock Falls Behind Early and Can’t Rally

By Andrew Masuda, Hancock Sports Information | December 17, 2016 | 9:17 p.m.

Despite 16 points from Taylor Lee-Hammer and outscoring the Eagles by 11 in the second half, the Allan Hancock College women’s basketball team lost 80-58 to red-hot College of the Siskiyous in the championship game of the Monterey Classic on Saturday. The Eagles, who are ranked No. 5 in the state, extended their winning streak to a state-leading 14 games and snapped Hancock’s at seven. The Bulldogs fell to 9-3 overall.

Lee-Hammer went 5-for-13 from the field, including a 4-for-5 effort from 3-point range. The freshman guard added eight rebounds. Syenna Ramirez added 11 points and seven rebounds. The sophomore went 3-for-11 from the field, and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.  Grace Rosa added eight points and six boards, while Naomi Leopardi fell one rebound shy of another double-double. Leopardi finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and three steals for the Bulldogs.

Guards Melissa Dailey and Hannah Thompson, who both average 23 points per game, erupted in the first half to help the Eagles soar ahead for good. The duo combined for 20 points in the first quarter and 15 more in the second quarter as Siskiyous built a 48-15 halftime lead. Lee-Hammer paced the Bulldogs with seven points in the first 20 minutes.

Hancock outscored the Eagles 43-32 in the second half, but could not overcome its 33-point deficit at halftime.

Dailey finished with a game-high 27 points, and Thompson scored 20 to lead the Eagles.

Hancock returns to action December 28, at a three-day tournament hosted by Ventura College. Hancock opens against Orange Coast at 1 p.m.

