Hancock Finally Gets a Win Over Cuesta

Marissa Torres scored 17 points, Kelly McClain recorded her third double-double of the season to lead the Allan Hancock College women’s basketball team to a 56-43 victory over Cuesta on Saturday in Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.
Hancock ended a 10-game losing streak to Cuesta and picked up its first win over the Cougars since January 2011. The Bulldogs improved to 4-2 in Western State Conference play and 15-6 overall. The Cougars dropped to 1-4 in conference and 6-15 overall.
Torres hit five of her 11 shots from three-point range and six of 16 shots overall. The Templeton High School graduate added five rebounds and two steals.
McClain came off the bench to score 14 points and grab a team-high 13 rebounds. The freshman made six of her 15 shots and grabbed three offensive boards. She also blocked four shots.
Freshman guard Syenna Ramirez finished with 11 points. She made four of her 10 shots from the field. The St. Joseph High School graduate ended with eight rebounds, six assists and two steals.