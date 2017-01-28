Hancock Finds Way to Score Five Despite Only Two Hits

Baseball

Despite being outhit seven to two, the Allan Hancock College baseball team found a way to produce runs with a 5-2 victory over L.A. Pierce on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs improved to 2-0 on the season and dropped the Brahmas to 0-2.

The Bulldogs scored three times in the first inning and never looked back. Josh Harmonay and Cordell Bowie walked with one out and Quinntin Perez singled to lead the bases. Pierce pitcher Chris Kovach uncorked a wild pitch advancing all three runners allowing Harmonay to score the game’s first run. Wyatt Coll walked to reload the bases, then Ryan Peindao drew a walk to force home Bowie and make it 2-0 Bulldogs. Brendan Gomez, a Santa Ynez High School product, followed and was hit by a pitch to force in Perez. Hancock scored three runs by virtue of one hit, four walks, one wild pitch, and one hit batsman.

Redshirt freshman Will Dowell earned the win for Hancock. He started and went five shutout innings. He scattered four hits and three walks, and struck out six.

Already ahead 3-1, Hancock added to its lead in the seventh. With one out, catcher Nash Ackerman singled. Kyle von Tillow walked. Eventually, Ackerman scored on an error by the Pierce first baseman, and von Tillow scored on a wild pitch.

Pierce rallied in the top of the ninth down 5-1. With one out, the Brahmas drew a walk and hit a double against reliever Elijah Ortiz. Wyatt Standley entered the game for the Bulldogs and issued two straight walks, the second forced in a run to make it a 5-2 game. Freshman Phil Almanza, a Righetti High School graduate, entered the game with the bases loaded and one out. He induced Pierce’s Eddie Mendez to hit into a double play to end the game, earn the save, and seal the victory.

Ortiz went 3 1/3 innings in relief of Dowell. The sophomore allowed three hits and two runs. He walked four, and struck out four. Hancock’s four pitchers combined to issue nine walks and struck out 10.

Ackerman and Perez had the only hits in the game for Hancock.

The Bulldogs will close out their three-game homestand on Sunday, at 1 p.m. against Cabrillo.