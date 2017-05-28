Monday, April 30 , 2018, 11:45 pm | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Hancock Foundation Awards $500,000 in Scholarships

By Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College | May 28, 2017 | 12:41 p.m.

The Allan Hancock College Foundation celebrated its 40th anniversary recently by breaking two records at its annual Scholarship Awards Reception. A record 470 scholarships, worth more than $500,000, were awarded to a record 391 students.

Rachel Naugle is the recipient of the Marian Hancock Scholarship. Click to view larger
Rachel Naugle is the recipient of the Marian Hancock Scholarship.

Hancock sophomore Rachel Naugle received the prestigious Marian Hancock Scholarship.

Named in honor of the late wife of Captain G. Allan Hancock, the scholarship is awarded to one outstanding student each year who exemplifies service to the school, scholastic achievement, and personal conduct.

“I am overwhelmed. This is so unbelievable,” said Naugle, who will transfer to Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo in the fall, after her name was announced as the winner. “It will be huge for me financially and cover more than half of my tuition for the first year.”

Naugle graduates with high honors and a 4.0 grade point average. The first student-athlete to win the Marian Hancock Scholarship in 16 years, Naugle played women’s soccer and ran track for the Bulldogs.

Last weekend, she finished seventh at the CCCAA Track and Field State Championships in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase.

“Playing two sports and taking a full load of classes over the years has taught me how to put everything into everything I do,” said Naugle. “My time at Hancock has proven that you really can start here and go anywhere.”

A scholarship committee composed of 15 Hancock faculty and staff determined the recipients from more than 1,000 applications. Applicants did not know the specific scholarship or dollar amount until they met the donor at the reception. 

“I can’t thank our donors enough for believing in us and helping us continue our journey,” said Michael Huggins, the Associated Student Body Government president, who received multiple scholarships on behalf of the foundation.

“Personally, the scholarships I received mean so many things; it will let me focus on school when I transfer in the fall to Sacramento State, it will help me get involved on campus, and help me pursue my dreams,” he said.

Since its creation in 1977, the foundation has helped thousands of students succeed and pursue a college education. The theme of this year’s event was Celebrating 40 years of success!

“I can’t put into words how proud I am to have played a small role in what the foundation has become — a beautiful partnership between our wonderful donors, the help of financial aid, and our amazing students,” said Agnes Grogan, the first executive director of the Allan Hancock College Foundation.

Grogan, who gave the keynote address at the reception, said since day one, the foundation had been there to help students fulfill the college motto: Start here. Go anywhere.

“As you move forward to pursue your dreams, remember the teachers, counselors, family and friends, who prepared and guided you for this very moment,” she said.

“Your anywhere is out there and it is attainable. My hope for you is that you enjoy your journey,” she said.

The foundation awarded 10 new scholarships this year, including the Ayleen Melsheimer Memorial Scholarship. Melsheimer was a nursing instructor at the college for five years. She passed away in January after a more than 10-year-long battle with cancer.

Nursing student Kelsey McDonald received the scholarship this year started in her memory.

During the 2016-17 academic year, 993 students earned a combined 1,409 associate degrees. Several hundred students are expected to participate in the ceremony.

— Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 