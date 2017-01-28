Monday, June 18 , 2018, 6:39 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 
Hancock Freshman Bailey Killough Throws No-Hitter

By Andrew Masuda, Hancock Sports Information | January 28, 2017 | 9:35 p.m.

The Allan Hancock College softball team swept a doubleheader at San Diego in convincing fashion taking game one 11-0 in six innings, and the second game 21-2 in five innings Saturday. Freshman Bailey Killough threw a no-hitter in the opener. The Bulldogs improved to 3-0 on the season after outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 42-3.

Killough, an Arroyo Grande High School graduate, carried a perfect game into the sixth inning, but with one out, the San Diego batter reached on catcher’s interference. She retired the next two batters to complete the six-inning no-hitter. The freshman recorded six strikeouts and did not walk a batter.

Freshman Isabella Partida went 3-for-4 in the opener with one RBI. Shannon Peterson, Larrissa Ostrander, Myranda Morales, and Maggie Dasis, all sophomores, had two hits apiece. Morales and Peterson each had 2 RBI. The Bulldogs scored two in the second, one in the fourth, three more in the fifth and five times in the sixth.

Hancock out-hit San Diego 17 to 3 in the second game. Freshman Nakaila Fuggs, Ostrander, and Morales had three hits apiece for Hancock. Ostrander had a double, a triple, and drove in four runs. Morales went 3-for-4 with two runs and 2 RBI. Dasis drove in three runs and scored three times. Twelve Bulldogs scored at least one run, and nine drove in at least run in the second game.

Peterson threw five shutout innings for the Bulldogs to earn the win in game two. She allowed three hits, two unearned runs, and struck out five.

The Bulldogs return home to host Riverside at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 4. The first 50 fans will receive a free Hancock visor.

