College Basketball

Hancock Hands Barstow Big Loss

By Andrew Masuda, Hancock Sports Information | December 9, 2016 | 10:13 p.m.

Freshmen Taylor Lee-Hammer and Grace Rosa combined to score 32 points, and sophomore Destinee Garcia recorded her second double-double of the season as the Allan Hancock College women’s basketball team beat up on Barstow 64-36 on Friday. The Bulldogs opened their annual Lady Bulldog Classic with their fourth straight win to improve to 6-2. Barstow fell to 1-7.

Lee-Hammer scored 18 points and Rosa finished with 14 to lead the Bulldogs by Barstow. Lee-Hammer hit 7 of her 12 shots and all four of her free throws. The guard added seven rebounds, four assists and five steals. Rosa sank seven of her 14 shots to finish with 14 points. The Paso Robles High School graduate pulled down seven rebounds, including four on the offensive end. The two freshmen continued to produce after leading Hancock to its second straight Phillips 66 Invitational title last weekend. Both women were named to the All-Tournament Team.

Garcia finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Bulldogs. Beyers added eight points, three rebounds and two assists off the bench. Sophomore guard Syenna Ramirez added six points, five boards and four assists.

Overall, Hancock went 28-for-70 from the field or 40 percent. The Bulldogs shot just seven percent from 3-point range and went 2-for-27. The Bulldogs outrebounded Barstow 45 to 24. Hancock compiled 17 offensive rebounds. The Hancock defense forced 21 turnovers that led to 18 points.

Barstow scored the first four points of the game before Hancock scored the next 13 points capped by a 3-pointer from Beyers. The Bulldogs led 13-6 after the first quarter before outscoring Barstow 15-2 to open the second quarter to take control. Hancock outscored Barstow 23-8 in the second to carry a 36-14 lead into halftime.

Hancock’s defense limited Barstow to 28 percent shooting from the field, and a 2-for-14 mark from 3-point range. Ivette Trujillo led Barstow with 19 points and seven rebounds.

The Lady Bulldog Classic wraps up Saturday with Cuesta (9-4) taking on Barstow at 3 p.m. and Hancock battling L.A. Harbor (6-4) at 5 p.m. Earlier on Friday, Cuesta rocked L.A. Harbor 85-52.

