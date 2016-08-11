Hancock Hello Event to Welcome First-Time Students to Santa Maria Campus

Knowing the first day of college can be intimidating for various reasons, Allan Hancock College will roll out the welcome mat one week early for new students. The college will host Hancock Hello from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, outside the Student Center on the Santa Maria campus. Fall classes begin the following week Aug. 22.

“Whether it’s finding out where your classes are located, getting your student identification card or applying for financial aid, starting college can be overwhelming,” says Yvonne Teniente-Cuello, student services dean. “Hancock Hello is a chance for first-time students to become familiar with the college and the services we provide to make their transition as smooth as possible.”

Students will be able to take a tour of campus, receive their student ID card, learn about student clubs and organizations and receive free food and prizes. Workshops will be offered on various topics from counseling, financial aid, transferring to a four-year university and student technology.

“We want our new students to start smart. By attending Hancock Hello, they will learn what it takes to succeed at Hancock,” Teniente-Cuello says.



Parents are welcome to attend the free event.

The first 100 students will receive one free ticket to a special PCPA performance of In the Heights.

For more information about Hancock Hello, contact the Student Activities office at 805.922.6966 x3734 or email [email protected].

— Gina Herlihy is a public affairs and publications technician at Allan Hancock College.