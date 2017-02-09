Hancock Jumps Out to Big Lead but Can’t Hold On

Baseball

After building a 5-0 lead after four innings, the Allan Hancock College baseball team was outscored 6-0 the rest of the way and fell 6-5 at Reedley College Thursday afternoon. Hancock dropped its fifth straight game to fall to 2-5. Reedley improved to 7-0.

The Bulldogs scored all five of their runs in the top of the fourth inning. Brendan Gomez led off the inning by reaching on an error by the Reedley shortstop. The Santa Ynez High School graduate moved to second on a single from Quinntin Perez. Josh Harmonay delivered a single down the left-field line to drive home Gomez with the first run of the game. After a ground out and an intentional walk, Ryan Peinado and Nate Ackerman hit two-out, two-run singles through the left side of the infield to give Hancock a 5-0 lead.

Hancock starting pitcher Walker Armstrong cruised through the first four innings. In the fifth, two errors behind him led to two unearned runs for the Tigers. A two-out error with nobody on base extended the inning and resulted in a two-run home run by the next batter Alex Sarmienta to make it a 5-4 game. Reedley completed its comeback with a two-run double by Cooper Morrison in the seventh to take a 6-5 lead.

Walker took the loss to fall to 1-1. The St. Joseph High School graduate allowed five hits, two walks, and struck out three over 6 1/3 innings. Four of the six runs he allowed were unearned. The Bulldogs committed four errors on the day. Freshman Phillip Martin threw 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief with two strikeouts and a walk. Nate Alcantar retired the only batter he faced.

The Bulldogs outhit the Tigers 8 to 6. Harmonay paced the Bulldogs with three hits and one walk. Perez went 2-for-4.

Hancock will look to get back on track when Reedley visits Santa Maria this weekend. The game, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been moved to Sunday, February 12, at 1 p.m. due to the weather forecast.