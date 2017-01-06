Friday, June 22 , 2018, 8:31 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
College Basketball

Hancock Men Can't Keep Up With Strong East LA Team

By Andrew Masuda, Hancock Sports Information | January 6, 2017

Marcellus Garrick scored a team-high 15 points to lead a trio of Bulldogs in double digits, but the Allan Hancock College men’s basketball team dropped an 86-58 decision to East Los Angeles on Friday during opening day of a tournament hosted by Cuesta College. The Bulldogs, who had won three straight games, dropped to 8-10. East LA improved to 10-4.

Garrick made four of his nine shots from the field, and seven of 11 from the free-throw line. He also had five rebounds. The sophomore had nine points in the first half. Hancock trailed 42-26 at the break.

Deon Whiteside scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half. He went 6-for-9 from the field, and hit two of his three free throws.

Freshman Shemarr Parker finished with 11 points on a perfect 3-for-3 effort from the field, including two 3-pointers. Erik Kinnebrew added seven points and two assists.

Overall, Hancock shot 41.7 percent from the field, and made 55 percent of its 27 free-throw attempts. East LA made 57 percent of its shots from the floor.

Five Huskies scored 11 points or more. Roderick Williams led all scorers with 22 points to go with six rebounds and two steals.

The Bulldogs will look to rebound at 3 p.m. on Saturday against San Diego Mesa at Cuesta. They will close the three-day tournament on Sunday at 3 p.m. against El Camino.

