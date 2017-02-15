Friday, June 22 , 2018, 12:50 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Hancock Men Can’t Rally in Loss to Canyons

By Andrew Masuda, Sports Reporter | February 15, 2017 | 9:31 p.m.

Allan Hancock College’s Brendan Gomez and Wyatt Coll had two hits apiece, but College of the Canyons collected 18 hits and doubled up the Bulldogs 6-3 on Wednesday afternoon. The Bulldogs dropped to 3-6 overall after their falling to the Cougars for the second time this season. Canyons won its fifth straight game to improve to 5-3.

The Bulldogs got on the board first when Daniel Curiel singled and stole second. He later scored on a RBI-single off the bat of Gomez.  Back-to-back RBI-singles in the top of the second by Canyons helped the Cougars take the lead for good against Hancock starting pitcher Walker Armstrong. Canyons added another run on two hits and a Hancock error in the third inning to build a 3-1 lead. The Bulldogs climbed closer in the sixth when Josh Harmonay doubled, moved to third on a single from Quinntin Perez, and scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Gomez.

Canyons answered back with three runs in the seventh to take control of the game at 6-2. The Bulldogs rallied in the bottom of the ninth. Coll singled to lead off the frame and scored on a RBI-dobule by Cordell Bowie. Chris Taitague walked to bring up the tying run to the plate. However, Connor Dreyer entered the game for Canyons and retired the next three Bulldogs in order to earn the save.

Armstrong allowed six runs and 16 hits over 6 1/3 innings on the mound. Nate Alcantar, Phillip Martin and Dylan Maiden, all freshmen, contributed 2 2/3 innings of shutout relief for the Bulldogs.

Six Cougars had two hits or more led by third baseman Calvin Estrada, who had four hits and 2 RBI.

Hancock will return to action Monday, February 20, at 1 p.m. at L.A. Pierce. The Bulldogs opened the season with two wins over the Brahmas.

