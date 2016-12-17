Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 12:27 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 
College Basketball

Hancock Men Knocked Out of Southwest Tournament

By Andrew Masuda, Hancock Sports Information | December 17, 2016 | 9:00 p.m.

Deon Whiteside scored a career-high 19 points, and Kevawn Lord poured in 16 for the Bulldogs, but the Allan Hancock College men’s basketball team lost 79-56 to Orange Coast Saturday to close the L.A. Southwest Tournament. The Bulldogs, who went 1-2 in the tournament, dropped to 5-9 overall. Orange Coast improved to 6-7.

Whiteside scored 12 points in the first half to help Hancock stay within striking distance of the Pirates. Hancock trailed 39-28 at the break. Lord broke out for 11 of his 16 points in the second half for the Bulldogs, who were outscored 40-28 in the final 20 minutes.

Erik Kinnebrew added six points and Shemarr Parker had five for the Bulldogs. Hancock made just 15 of its 29 free throws or 51 percent.

Four Pirates scored at least 12 points in the victory led by Josh Mendoza, who scored 22, and Tim Pena who finished with 14.

Hancock next returns to action when the Bulldogs host the annual Holiday Classic from December 28-30. The Bulldogs open at 5 p.m. on Dec. 28, against Cerro Coso. The field will also include Cuesta, L.A. Southwest, Merritt, Palomar, San Jose City, and L.A. Pierce.

