Monday, June 18 , 2018, 6:25 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Hancock Men Strong Late in Win Over Oxnard

By Andrew Masuda, Hancock Sports Information | January 28, 2017 | 9:31 p.m.

Marcellus Garrick scored a career-high 23 points, including 13 in the second half, to help the Allan Hancock College men’s basketball team defeat Oxnard 72-64 Saturday inside Joe White Memorial Gymnasium. The Bulldogs won their second straight game to improve to 2-3 in Western State Conference action and 12-13 overall. The Condors dropped to 4-14 on the season and 2-3 in league.

After Jakari McClain hit a jumper to tie it at 55-55 with 5:41 to play, Garrick made two buckets and two free throws to help Hancock rebuild a six-point lead at 64-58 with 2:28 to play. Garrick went 7-for-11 from the field overall, including a 4-for-6 effort from 3-point range. The sophomore also sank all six of his free throws to go with four assists and one steal.

Sophomore Kevawn Lord added 19 points behind a 7-for-12 effort from the field. Lord added eight rebounds. Freshman Erik Kinnebrew had 14 points, eight rebounds, and five assists for the Bulldogs.

Deon Whiteside came off the bench to score seven points, while Marc Fabricius had eight points and three rebounds.

Hancock shot 26-for-50 overall from the field or 52 percent. They went 5-for-10 from 3-point range, and 15-for-22, or 68 percent, from the free-throw line.

The Condors shot 47 percent from the field, hit 6-of-18 from -3point range, and made just five of their 11 free throws.

Garrick scored 10 points and Whiteside had six in the first half to help Hancock carry a 30-28 lead into halftime. Lord scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half to help the Bulldogs complete the first half of the conference schedule with their second straight victory.

Hancock will return to action next Saturday, February 4, at Ventura at 5 p.m. Ventura defeated Hancock 78-59 in both teams’ conference openers.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 