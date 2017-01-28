Hancock Men Strong Late in Win Over Oxnard

College Basketball

Marcellus Garrick scored a career-high 23 points, including 13 in the second half, to help the Allan Hancock College men’s basketball team defeat Oxnard 72-64 Saturday inside Joe White Memorial Gymnasium. The Bulldogs won their second straight game to improve to 2-3 in Western State Conference action and 12-13 overall. The Condors dropped to 4-14 on the season and 2-3 in league.

After Jakari McClain hit a jumper to tie it at 55-55 with 5:41 to play, Garrick made two buckets and two free throws to help Hancock rebuild a six-point lead at 64-58 with 2:28 to play. Garrick went 7-for-11 from the field overall, including a 4-for-6 effort from 3-point range. The sophomore also sank all six of his free throws to go with four assists and one steal.

Sophomore Kevawn Lord added 19 points behind a 7-for-12 effort from the field. Lord added eight rebounds. Freshman Erik Kinnebrew had 14 points, eight rebounds, and five assists for the Bulldogs.

Deon Whiteside came off the bench to score seven points, while Marc Fabricius had eight points and three rebounds.

Hancock shot 26-for-50 overall from the field or 52 percent. They went 5-for-10 from 3-point range, and 15-for-22, or 68 percent, from the free-throw line.

The Condors shot 47 percent from the field, hit 6-of-18 from -3point range, and made just five of their 11 free throws.

Garrick scored 10 points and Whiteside had six in the first half to help Hancock carry a 30-28 lead into halftime. Lord scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half to help the Bulldogs complete the first half of the conference schedule with their second straight victory.

Hancock will return to action next Saturday, February 4, at Ventura at 5 p.m. Ventura defeated Hancock 78-59 in both teams’ conference openers.