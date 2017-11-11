Hancock Men’s Basketball Wins Ohlone Tournament

College Basketball

Javae Lampkins scored a team-high 20 points, Shane Carney added 16 points and nine assists, while Spirit Ricks recorded his first double-double to lead the Allan Hancock College men’s basketball team to a 79-71 victory over Monterey Peninsula on Saturday to win the championship at Ohlone College’s tournament. The Bulldogs, winners of three in a row, improved to 4-2 overall.

Ricks scored 10 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, including four on the offensive end. Glenn Jordan added seven points and six assists, while Mayowa Akinsanya chipped in eight points and six rebounds.

Carney averaged 18.3 points during the weekend. The sophomore guard was named the tournament’s most valuable player. Lampkins, who averaged 17.3 points over the three games, joined Carney on the All-Tournament Team.

After playing its first six games on the road, Hancock will open its home schedule Friday, Nov. 17, when it hosts the three-day Home Motors Tournament. The Bulldogs will open against Ohlone at 5 p.m.