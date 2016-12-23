Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 1:13 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Hancock Offers Spring Classes at Speed of Life

By Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College | December 23, 2016 | 9:00 a.m.

Do you need to know something — in a hurry? Study anthropology, dance, global studies and more — within the span of a few days or up to eight weeks — thanks to Allan Hancock College’s spring 2017 short-term classes. These classes are popular with individuals who want or need to complete classes at a faster rate.

These classes meet eight weeks or less; many are only one or two days, or on weekends. They begin throughout the semester, while nearly 80 short-term classes begin in March.
 
Among the classes still available include: art, business, early-childhood studies, emergency medical services, English, graphics, multimedia arts and communications, speech communication and welding technology. Classes are offered at the Santa Maria campus, Lompoc Valley and Vandenberg AFB centers, and online.
 
Registration for eight-week classes is in progress and continues through March 26. Registration for classes less than eight weeks is taken up to the day prior to the start of class.
 
All students register online via myHancock, which is accessed from the college’s website at www.hancockcollege.edu; click the Student tab, then Register/Add/Drop/Search Classes.  
 
For class details, click the Class Search link on the home page and search for classes beginning in March. Other search options include subject, location, instructor, number of credits and more.
 
High school students can take advantage of Hancock’s Concurrent Enrollment program. Students at Cabrillo, Orcutt Academy, St. Joseph, Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley, Lompoc, Righetti and Santa Ynez high schools can register for a class taught at the high school and simultaneously receive high school and college credit.

Classes include elementary statistics (MATH 123), symphonic band (MUS 140), elementary French (FRCH 101) and American government (POLS 103).
 
Spring Community Education classes begin the week of Jan. 23 and are offered throughout the community and at all campus locations. Courses offered include: stress management (HEAL 7104), Spanish in the workplace (VOCE 7018B), preparation for citizenship (CITZ 7000A), and green gardening (VOCE 7622).

Students can register online now, or receive registration assistance in person at Community Education (bldg. S) on the Santa Maria campus.
 
New students and those without a user name and password must first apply for admission to the college before registering for classes. To access the online admission application, click Apply & Register and then select the appropriate admission form.

For more registration information, log on to the Hancock homepage and click Apply & Register.
 
The enrollment fee for California residents is $46 per unit, meaning a typical three-unit class costs $138. Other minimal fees apply.
 
For registration and other details, call 922-6966 ext. 3248 or toll-free in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, 1-866-DIAL AHC (342-5242) ext. 3248.

— Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 