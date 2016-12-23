Hancock Offers Spring Classes at Speed of Life

Do you need to know something — in a hurry? Study anthropology, dance, global studies and more — within the span of a few days or up to eight weeks — thanks to Allan Hancock College’s spring 2017 short-term classes. These classes are popular with individuals who want or need to complete classes at a faster rate.

These classes meet eight weeks or less; many are only one or two days, or on weekends. They begin throughout the semester, while nearly 80 short-term classes begin in March.



Among the classes still available include: art, business, early-childhood studies, emergency medical services, English, graphics, multimedia arts and communications, speech communication and welding technology. Classes are offered at the Santa Maria campus, Lompoc Valley and Vandenberg AFB centers, and online.



Registration for eight-week classes is in progress and continues through March 26. Registration for classes less than eight weeks is taken up to the day prior to the start of class.



All students register online via myHancock, which is accessed from the college’s website at www.hancockcollege.edu; click the Student tab, then Register/Add/Drop/Search Classes.



For class details, click the Class Search link on the home page and search for classes beginning in March. Other search options include subject, location, instructor, number of credits and more.



High school students can take advantage of Hancock’s Concurrent Enrollment program. Students at Cabrillo, Orcutt Academy, St. Joseph, Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley, Lompoc, Righetti and Santa Ynez high schools can register for a class taught at the high school and simultaneously receive high school and college credit.

Classes include elementary statistics (MATH 123), symphonic band (MUS 140), elementary French (FRCH 101) and American government (POLS 103).



Spring Community Education classes begin the week of Jan. 23 and are offered throughout the community and at all campus locations. Courses offered include: stress management (HEAL 7104), Spanish in the workplace (VOCE 7018B), preparation for citizenship (CITZ 7000A), and green gardening (VOCE 7622).

Students can register online now, or receive registration assistance in person at Community Education (bldg. S) on the Santa Maria campus.



New students and those without a user name and password must first apply for admission to the college before registering for classes. To access the online admission application, click Apply & Register and then select the appropriate admission form.

For more registration information, log on to the Hancock homepage and click Apply & Register.



The enrollment fee for California residents is $46 per unit, meaning a typical three-unit class costs $138. Other minimal fees apply.



For registration and other details, call 922-6966 ext. 3248 or toll-free in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, 1-866-DIAL AHC (342-5242) ext. 3248.

— Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College.