Hancock Pops Concert a Musical Mixed Bag

By Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College | May 11, 2017 | 12:03 p.m.

The Allan Hancock College Concert Band will perform its annual Spring Pops Concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the First Baptist Church, 2970 Santa Maria Way, Santa Maria. There will be a pre-concert discussion of the music at 7:15 p.m.

The concert will feature an eclectic mix including: “The Star Spangled Banner,” “Flourish for Wind Band,” “Red Rock Mountain,” “Reflective Mood,” “Viva Mexico!,” “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” and musical highlights from the movie Frozen.

The group, led by Greg Stoll, has been performing on the Central Coast for decades. The band features more than 80 musicians in a standard wind band-style configuration with a full percussion section.

The band is made up of Hancock students and adult members enrolled through the college’s community education program.

Tickets will be available at the door. General admission tickets are $10. Hancock students, faculty and staff, and seniors can buy tickets for $5. Members of area junior high and high school bands receive free admission.

For more information about the Allan Hancock College Concert Band or the Pops Concert, call 922-6966, ext. 3252.

— Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College.
 

 
