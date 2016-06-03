Hancock Pitcher Isaiah Ramos Named All-American

Baseball

Isaiah Ramos' sophomore season at Hancock College has ended with the ultimate prize. The Righetti High School graduate, who had never been used regularly as a pitcher in his baseball career, has been named an All-American.

The right-handed pitcher earned a spot on the ABCA/Rawlings All-American Second Team on Friday. He was one of 12 pitchers and 36 players overall in the state named to one of the three All-American teams.

Ramos (9-0, 3.04 ERA) is the first Bulldog in four years to receive All-American status. This season, he enjoyed a breakout year on the mound for the Bulldogs.

Ramos led the Western State Conference in wins and posted the highest single-season win total by a Bulldog in 15 years. The Righetti High School graduate was a utility infielder for Hancock his freshman season.

During the offseason, he asked coaches to give him a shot a pitching and the request paid off. Ramos signed a scholarship to pitch next season for Chico State, a Division II program.

Other postseason accolades for Ramos include All-Western State Conference First Team and All-Southern California Regional First Team honors.