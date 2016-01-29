Hancock Romps in Season Opener

A five-run fourth inning and a four-run fifth inning fueled a 14-4 five-inning opening-day victory for the Allan Hancock College softball team over visiting Taft College on Friday afternoon. The Bulldogs, who open the 2016 season with a five-game homestand, improved to 1-0. Taft fell to 0-1.
Judith Salazar went one for two with a triple, four RBI and two walks. The sophomore center fielder also walked twice. The Righetti High School graduate was an All-Conference and All-Region selection last year.
Sophomore third baseman Ashley Ruiz, a Nipomo High School graduate, drove in three runs for the Bulldogs.
Freshman shortstop Larissa Ostrander went four for four in her debut and drove in two runs. She also stole two bases.
After Taft scored two unearned runs in the second inning, the Bulldogs responded with three in the bottom half. Sophomore catcher Monique Hoobery delivered a two-run single.
Taft scored one in the third to tie it 3-3, but Hancock answered with two in the home half to take the lead for good at 5-3. Hancock took control of the game with five in the fourth and four more in the fifth.
The Bulldogs finished with 10 hits. Freshman first baseman Emily Gantt, a St. Joseph High School graduate, went two for two with 2 RBI and two runs scored with a walk.