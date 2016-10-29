Hancock Routs L.A. Pierce 60-0; Gives Up Only 29 Yards

Football

Freshmen running backs Alex Cecchi and Jajuan Lankford enjoyed career days combining for 239 rushing yards and five touchdowns, and the defense limited L.A. Pierce to 29 yards of total offense during the Allan Hancock College football team’s 60-0 rout of the Brahmas on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs earned their first shutout since 2013, and first Pacific League victory to improve to 1-2 in league and 3-5 overall. The Brahmas dropped to 0-3 in conference and 1-7 on the season.

Hancock finished with 477 yards of total offense, including 366 on the ground. The Bulldogs racked up 26 first downs compared to three for L.A. Pierce. The Bulldogs also extended their winning streak to 16 games against the Brahmas.

Freshman running back Tobias Watkins put the Bulldogs on the board first on a five-yard run to give Hancock a 6-0 lead with 9:47 to play in the first quarter. The Bulldogs erupted for 27 points in the second quarter. Cecchi scored his first of three touchdowns on a one-yard run early in the second. Lankford later scored on a one-yard run of his own to give Hancock a 21-0 lead. Quarterback Matt Albright connected with sophomore receiver Nick Kimball for a 42-yard touchdown strike with less than 40 seconds to play in the first half to give Hancock a 27-0 advantage. It was Kimball’s fourth touchdown reception of the season. The Brahmas’ offense was stymied on its next drive when Corey Wright fumbled the ball, and Jametrius Smith scooped it up and took it 28 yards for the defensive touchdown that gave Hancock a 33-0 lead at halftime. The Hancock defense did not allow a first down in the first half.

The Bulldogs built on their lead in the second half behind touchdown runs of nine- and five-yards from Cecchi, a four-yard touchdown carry from Lankford, and a four-yard scoring run from Watkins.

Cecchi, who entered the game with two carries for four yards, finished with 133 yards rushing on 14 carries and three touchdowns. He broke loose for a 41-yard gain. Lankford had a career-high 106 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns. Isaiah Jackson had 52 yards on 15 carries in the second half for Hancock, and Watkins ran for a career-best 51 yards and two scores on 13 carries.

Albright finished with 102 yards passing and connected on seven of his 10 pass attempts. Weston Coy, the backup quarterback and Templeton High School graduate, played a majority of the second half. The sophomore completed one of his three passes for nine yards, as well as gained 19 yards on three carries.

Norris Simmons caught four passes for 25 yards for Hancock. Kimball had two catches for 55 yards and one touchdown. Chris Barganier, who had his streak of consecutive games with a touchdown catch snapped at five, had one 21-yard reception.

Defensively, Lenny Roundtree had one interception, his third of the season. Taupule Asotau and linebacker Easton Coy, a Templeton High School graduate, had seven tackles a piece to lead the Bulldogs. Asotau had two sacks. Benjamin Willkomm, Smith and Bryce VomBaur were credited with four stops each for Hancock. Smith accounted for Hancock’s second defensive touchdown of the season.

Hancock will return to action on Saturday, November 5, in its final home game of the season. The Bulldogs will host Antelope Valley College at 2 p.m.