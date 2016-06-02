Hancock’s Judith Salazar Commits to McPherson College

Softball

Allan Hancock College softball player Judith Salazar has earned an opportunity to play at a four-year institution.

The Righetti High School graduate will sign with McPherson College during a special ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 2 inside Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.

Salazar was a two-time All-Western State Conference First Team selection at Hancock. She led the Bulldogs with a .402 batting average, 45 hits and 36 RBI her sophomore season.

Salazar was an All-Southern California pick as a freshman when she hit .417 with 15 doubles, five triples, four home runs and 50 RBI. She ranks third all-time in program history with 86 career RBI.

McPherson College is located in central Kansas. The Bulldogs compete in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC).

McPherson went 9-39 during the 2016 season under second-year head coach Ashley Spencer.