Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 1:12 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Hancock Seeks Members for Oversight Committee

By Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College | December 16, 2016 | 9:22 a.m.

Allan Hancock College is inviting qualified candidates to apply for appointment to the Allan Hancock Joint Community College District’s Measure I Citizens’ Oversight Committee (COC).

As required by law, the COC provides oversight to ensure Measure I bond revenues are expended only for the purposes authorized by law.

The COC has four open positions: one student position, one position from a Hancock support organization, and two community at-large members.

To be considered for appointment, applicants must complete the application form, meet the stated qualifications and have both a strong sense of civic responsibility and an active interest in community college education.

Deadline to submit a completed application to the college president’s office is Jan. 13, 2017.
 
The oversight committee formed in November 2006 following the June 2006 passage of Measure I, the$180-million bond measure approved by voters to implement a capital improvement program for Allan Hancock College.

“We have been fortunate to have an excellent group of committed citizens who take seriously their oversight role," said Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers.

"The Measure I funding helped to transform Allan Hancock College, and this committee is important to ensure the public is informed and involved in the process,” Walthers said. “I encourage anyone who is interested in the work we are doing for students and this community to submit an application.”
 
Members who are leaving the committee after completing their service are: Lisa Nissinen-Harlow, community at-large representative; Kenneth Wolf, community at-large representative; Michael Huggins, student representative; and Robert Manning, member of Hancock support organization.
 
Upon recommendation by Walthers, and confirmation by the Allan Hancock College Board of Trustees at a regular meeting, the new members will serve one- or two-year terms, with the opportunity to renew their term one time. Citizen’s Oversight Committee meetings are held twice a year.
 
Those interested in applying may complete and submit the online application available at http://tiny.cc/COCApp, or request a print application from the president’s office by calling 922-6966 ext. 3454. The president’s office is in administration building (Bldg. B) on the Santa Maria campus.

Other Hancock College information may be accessed at www.hancockcollege.edu.
 
— Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 