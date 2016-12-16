Hancock Seeks Members for Oversight Committee

Allan Hancock College is inviting qualified candidates to apply for appointment to the Allan Hancock Joint Community College District’s Measure I Citizens’ Oversight Committee (COC).

As required by law, the COC provides oversight to ensure Measure I bond revenues are expended only for the purposes authorized by law.

The COC has four open positions: one student position, one position from a Hancock support organization, and two community at-large members.

To be considered for appointment, applicants must complete the application form, meet the stated qualifications and have both a strong sense of civic responsibility and an active interest in community college education.

Deadline to submit a completed application to the college president’s office is Jan. 13, 2017.



The oversight committee formed in November 2006 following the June 2006 passage of Measure I, the$180-million bond measure approved by voters to implement a capital improvement program for Allan Hancock College.

“We have been fortunate to have an excellent group of committed citizens who take seriously their oversight role," said Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers.

"The Measure I funding helped to transform Allan Hancock College, and this committee is important to ensure the public is informed and involved in the process,” Walthers said. “I encourage anyone who is interested in the work we are doing for students and this community to submit an application.”



Members who are leaving the committee after completing their service are: Lisa Nissinen-Harlow, community at-large representative; Kenneth Wolf, community at-large representative; Michael Huggins, student representative; and Robert Manning, member of Hancock support organization.



Upon recommendation by Walthers, and confirmation by the Allan Hancock College Board of Trustees at a regular meeting, the new members will serve one- or two-year terms, with the opportunity to renew their term one time. Citizen’s Oversight Committee meetings are held twice a year.



Those interested in applying may complete and submit the online application available at http://tiny.cc/COCApp, or request a print application from the president’s office by calling 922-6966 ext. 3454. The president’s office is in administration building (Bldg. B) on the Santa Maria campus.



Other Hancock College information may be accessed at www.hancockcollege.edu.



— Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College.