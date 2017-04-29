Hancock Softball Faces Fullerton in Play-In Game

Despite winning more games in the regular season than seven higher-seeded teams, the Allan Hancock College softball team received the No. 18 seed and a play-in game on the road when the 2017 CCCAA Southern Regional bracket was released Saturday. A total of 18 teams made the Southern Regional.
Hancock will play at No. 15 Fullerton on Tuesday, May 2, at 2 p.m. for a spot in the first round. The Bulldogs finished the regular season 27-13 overall and earned a share of the Western State Conference title with Ventura. The Pirates, who went 18-12 during the season, received the No. 16 seed and will host No. 17 Grossmont in the region’s other play-in game. The highest-seeded team will play at No. 1 and undefeated Cypress in the first round May 5-6. The lowest-seeded team will travel to No. 2 Mt. San Antonio College.
The Bulldogs are in the playoffs for the third time in four years.