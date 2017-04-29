Hancock Softball Faces Fullerton in Play-In Game

Softball

The Bulldogs are in the playoffs for the third time in four years.

Hancock will play at No. 15 Fullerton on Tuesday, May 2, at 2 p.m. for a spot in the first round. The Bulldogs finished the regular season 27-13 overall and earned a share of the Western State Conference title with Ventura. The Pirates, who went 18-12 during the season, received the No. 16 seed and will host No. 17 Grossmont in the region’s other play-in game. The highest-seeded team will play at No. 1 and undefeated Cypress in the first round May 5-6. The lowest-seeded team will travel to No. 2 Mt. San Antonio College.

Despite winning more games in the regular season than seven higher-seeded teams, the Allan Hancock College softball team received the No. 18 seed and a play-in game on the road when the 2017 CCCAA Southern Regional bracket was released Saturday. A total of 18 teams made the Southern Regional.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >