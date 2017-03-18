Monday, April 16 , 2018, 10:35 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Softball

Hancock Softball Hands Mt. San Antonio College First Loss of Year

By Andrew Masuda, Hancock Sports Information | March 18, 2017 | 9:00 p.m.

Freshman Bailey Killough clubbed a three-run home run and limited one of the state’s most potent offenses to two runs in a thrilling 11-2 five-inning win over undefeated Mt. San Antonio College, the No. 2 team in the state, on Saturday afternoon in Santa Maria. The Bulldogs erupted for nine runs in the fourth inning to earn their biggest win in the last two seasons. Mt. SAC had outscored its first 20 opponents by a combined score of 174-26. The Mounties fell to 20-1 on the season, while the Bulldogs finished the day 15-5 overall.

Mt. SAC scored the first run of the game in the third inning to take a 1-0 lead. Hancock battled back in the bottom half when Larrissa Ostrander hit a RBI-double to drive in Nakaila Fuggs to tie it 1-1. Isabella Partida drew a walk and Maggie Dasis lined a single to load the bases with one out. Myranda Morales drove in Ostrander with a RBI-grounder to give Hancock the lead for good at 2-1.

It stayed a one-run game until the home half of the fourth. Sierra Martinez singled, Leticia Hoobery reached on an error, and Nikole Cody walked to load the bases to begin the inning. Ostrander delivered a two-run single to push the lead to 4-1. Partida followed with a RBI-double to score Cody to give the Bulldogs a 5-1 lead. After Dasis was hit by a pitch, Morales hit a groundball that was misplayed by the Mt. SAC shortstop allowing two more runs to score to give the Bulldogs a 7-1 lead. That is when Killough stepped up and clubbed a three-run blast over the wall for her second home run of the season to make it a 10-1 game. Hancock eventually loaded the bases again on a walk, hit by pitch and single when Ostrander drew a bases-loaded walk to force in Hancock’s 11th run. The Bulldogs scored nine runs and sent 14 hitters to the plate.

The Bulldogs out-hit the Mounties 8-to-6.  Ostrander went 2-for-3 with 4 RBI. Partida went 2-for-3, while Morales finished with 3 RBI.

Killough went 1-for-3 with 3 RBI. She also improved to 10-1 in the circle. The freshman allowed six hits and struck out two in five innings. She allowed two runs, only one of which was earned.

Earlier in the day, Southwestern blanked Hancock 6-0 behind pitcher Yasmine Jameson, who struck out 12 Bulldogs. She allowed just two hits and issued two walks to earn the win. Shannon Peterson took the loss for Hancock after allowing six runs, three of them were earned, and six hits over seven innings. She struck out four.

Mt. SAC blanked Southwestern 5-0 prior to facing the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs resume thei Western State Conference schedule on Tuesday, March 21, with a doubleheader at Cuesta College. First place Hancock has won eight straight league games and is 8-1 in conference with a one-game lead over second place Bakersfield. The Cougars are 5-4 in league and 10-9 overall.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 