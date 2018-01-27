Hancock Softball Opens Season With Doubleheader Sweep of San Diego City

Softball

Freshman shortstop Mallory Townsend collected four hits, two of them triples, and drove in six runs on the day as the Allan Hancock College softball team opened the 2018 season with a doubleheader sweep of San Diego City College on Saturday. The Bulldogs, the defending Western State Conference co-champions, won the first game 11-3 in six innings before taking the second 9-1, also in six innings at Hancock Softball Field.

In the opener, a run-scoring groundout by Nikole Cody drove in Bailey Killough to give Hancock a 1-0 lead in the second inning. The Bulldogs erupted for seven runs in the fourth inning as Sierra Martinez, Nakaila Fuggs, Crystal Gonzalez and Killough hit RBI-singles. Townsend, a Cabrillo High School graduate, legged out a two-run triple in the frame.

San Diego scored twice in the top of the fifth inning and once more in the sixth to make it a 9-3 game. The Bulldogs ended it in the sixth as Fuggs raced home on a throwing error by the catcher and Killough hit a RBI-triple to score Townsend to end it by virtue of the eight-run rule.

Killough, the 2017 Western State Conference Pitcher of the Year, earned the win in the opener with seven strikeouts over six innings. The Arroyo Grande High School graduate scattered three hits and three walks.

Killough and freshman first baseman Zaiden Bakke also went 2-for-3 at the plate. Killough, Townsend and Gonzalez each drove in two runs. Hancock outhit the Knights eight to three in the opener.

Hannah Diaz went the distance in the second game for the Bulldogs. The sophomore allowed just four hits and one run. She struck out two and did not issue a walk to pick up the victory in the circle.

The Knights scored first in the second game with a run in the top of the first inning. Hancock tied it in the third on a RBI-triple from Townsend to drive in Gonzalez. It remained tied at 1-1 until Hancock struck for six runs in the fourth. Sabrina Ornelas trotted home from third with the go-ahead run on an errant throw to second base by the Knights’ catcher. Andrea Ortega drove a double down the right field line to score Cody to make it 3-1 Bulldogs. After Martinez singled and Gonzalez was plunked by a pitch to load the bases, Townsend stepped up and cleared the bases with a three-run double down by the diving third baseman to give Hancock a 6-1 lead. Killough drove her home with a triple over the right fielder’s head to push the lead to 7-1. A solo homerun off the bat of Gonzalez, a Righetti High School graduate, in the sixth and a RBI-single from Bakke resulted in the Bulldogs’ 9-1 six-inning victory.

Gonzalez, Townsend and Bakke each collected two hits in the second game as the Bulldogs outhit the Knights 11 to four.

On the day, Townsend went 3-for-7 with 6 RBI, four runs scored, one double and two triples. Gonzalez went 3-for-7 with four runs scored, 3 RBI and one home run. Bakke finished 4-for-5 with two doubles, and Killough went 3-for-6 with 3 RBI.

Hancock opens a three-game road trip at College of the Canyons on Thursday, February 1 with a 1:30 p.m. game. The Bulldogs will travel to LA Mission on Friday and Glendale on Saturday.