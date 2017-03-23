Monday, April 16 , 2018, 8:12 pm | A Few Clouds 58º

 
 
 
 
Hancock Softball Rallies to Down Moorpark

By Andrew Masuda, Hancock Sports Information | March 23, 2017 | 9:07 p.m.

Behind clutch hits from Nikole Cody and Larrissa Ostrander, the Allan Hancock College softball team came from behind to stun Moorpark College 4-3 in a key Western State Conference showdown on Thursday afternoon. The Bulldogs won their ninth straight conference game to improve to 9-1 in league and 16-5 overall. They extended their lead over second place Moorpark to two games as the Raiders’ record dropped to 7-3 in conference and 13-5-1 overall.

Trailing 3-1 to open the seventh inning, Bailey Killough and Shannon Peterson each drew one-out walks. Leticia Hoobery sacrificed both runners into scoring position with a bunt. With two outs, Cody delivered a two-out basehit to left field to drive in both runners to tie the game at 3-3. After freshman Nakaila Fuggs drew a walk to extend the inning, Ostrander drove a single to left allowing Cody to give Hancock its first lead of the game at 4-3.

The Raiders threatened in the bottom of the seventh against Killough. Moorpark loaded the bases with two outs, but Killough induced a groundball to Fuggs at third base to end the game and seal the win.

Killough allowed three runs over seven innings. She allowed eight hits, one walk and struck out two Raiders to earn the win.

Moorpark scored twice in the bottom of the first on two RBI-doubles to build a 2-0 lead. The Raiders added to their lead when Sierra Huerta clubbed a home run to take a 3-0 lead.

The Bulldogs, who had one hit and two baserunners through five innings, finally scored in the sixth. Fuggs legged out a single and stole second base. She later scored on a RBI-single from Ostrander to score the first run of the game.

Ostrander went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice and 2 RBI. Peterson, Cody and Fuggs had one hit apiece.

The Bulldogs will take a break from the conference schedule Saturday, March 25. Hancock will face Santa Ana (13-11) at 10:15 a.m. and Long Beach (13-12) at noon during an invitational hosted by Ventura College. The Bulldogs will return to conference play Monday, March 27, during a doubleheader at Cuesta College.

