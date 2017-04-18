Hancock Softball Scores 51 Runs in Doubleheader

Softball

Sophomore Larrissa Ostrander drove in seven runs in game one, and Emily Gantt collected 8 RBI in the second game as the first-place Allan Hancock College softball team swept a doubleheader at L.A. Pierce by a combined score of 51-0 on Tuesday. Hancock took the opener 26-0 in five innings behind an 11-run second inning. The Bulldogs scored 13 times in the first inning on their way to a 25-0 win in five innings during game two. The Bulldogs improved to 17-3 in Western State Conference play and 25-11 overall. L.A. Pierce fell to 2-19 in conference play.

In the opener, Hancock outhit the Brahmas 26-1. Ostrander went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two triples in the first game. She scored three times and drove in seven runs. Nakaila Fuggs went 4-for-4 with four runs scored, 3 RBI and two stolen bases. Freshman Nikole Cody went 4-for-6 with three doubles and drove in five runs for the Bulldogs. Myranda Morales, Maggie Dasis, Gantt and Christabel Chavez collected two hits apiece.

Bailey Killough went 3-for-5 with 3 RBI. The Arroyo Grande High School graduate also earned the win by allowing just one hit in five innings with four strikeouts.

Hancock scored once in the first, 11 in the second, eight more in the third and three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings in the opener.

The Bulldogs sent 18 batters to the plate in the first inning of the second game and scored 13 runs. They tacked on single runs in the second and third innings, before tallying five more in both the fourth and fifth innings.

Gantt went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double, 8 RBI and scored four times. The St. Joseph High School graduate now has seven home runs this season. Gantt went 5-for-7 with 10 RBI on the day.

Fuggs went 3-for-6 with 3 RBI and an inside-the-park home run. She finished 7-for-10 with 6 RBI and scored seven times on the day.

Ostrander had three hits in five at-bat sin the second game and added two more triples, an inside-the-park home run and 4 RBI. She finished the day with seven hits in nine at-bats, 11 RBI and four triples.

Isabella Partida went 1-for-2 with a home run and 3 RBI in the second game. Dasis clubbed a home run, her second of the season. Leticia Hoobery added two hits, 3 RBI and scored three times, while Desiree Lopez came off the bench to go 2-for-2 with two runs scored.

Hancock outhit the Brahmas 20-1 in the second game. A bloop-single was the only baserunner allowed by Hancock pitcher Shannon Peterson. The sophomore also went 1-for-3 with 2 RBI at the plate.

Hancock will host Central Coast rival Cuesta College for two big games on Thursday. The two teams will resume a game at 12 p.m. previously played at Cuesta on March 27. The game was suspended under protest in the top of the sixth inning with the game tied at 2-2. After the game is completed, the two teams will face off at 1 p.m. in the regularly-scheduled game.

Cuesta enters the game 13-5 in Western State Conference play, three games behind the first-place Bulldogs. With four games left on its schedule, Hancock controls is closing in on its third conference title in the last four years.