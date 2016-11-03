Friday, June 15 , 2018, 1:19 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Hancock Splits Doubleheader; Aims For Third Place

By Andrew Masuda, Hancock Sports Information | November 3, 2016 | 9:35 p.m.

The Allan Hancock College women's water polo team will play for third place in the Western State Conference Tournament on Saturday at Cuesta College. The Bulldogs earned a shot at the best finish in program history with a first round upset of third-seeded L.A. Valley College, before they lost 17-8 to No. 2 Ventura in the semifinals. 

Hancock, which was seeded sixth, started the day with an 11-8 victory over the Monarchs. Sophomore Nikki Gurgiolo, a Righetti High School graduate, scored a career-high four goals to lead the Bulldogs. Freshman Meagan Coyne added three in the win. Sophomore goalie Kinsley Edman made eight saves to help thwart the Monarch offense. Hancock lost 10-9 to L.A. Valley during the regular season. 

In the nightcap, Hancock lost by nine to the Pirates. Sophomore Rebecca Gonzalez and freshman Shannon Copeland led the Hancock offense with two goals apiece. 

The Bulldogs (13-15, 3-6) will face the loser of the other semifinals, between No. 1 Santa Barbara City College and No. 5 Citrus, at 11 a.m. on Saturday with third place on the line.

