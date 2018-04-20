Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 3:05 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Hancock Spring Pops Concert Offers Eclectic Program

By Allan Hancock College Concert Band | April 20, 2018 | 8:27 p.m.

The Allan Hancock College Concert Band will perform a Spring Pops Concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 12, at the First Baptist Church, 2970 Santa Maria Way, Santa Maria.

The concert will feature an eclectic mix including "The Star Spangled Banner," "Mt. Everest," "Concertino," "Thine Alabaster Cities Gleam," "Festive Overture," "The Lion King," "Funiculi Funicula," "All Shook Up," "Tijuana Brass In Concert" and an encore.

The group, led by Greg Stoll, has been performing on the Central Coast for a number of years.

Composed of Hancock students plus numerous adult members of the community enrolled under the Community Education program, the band features 80-plus musicians in a standard wind band-style configuration with a full percussion section.

The concert is performed in a large church with comfortable seating and free parking.

There is an admission charge for the concert for the general public and students, faculty and staff of AHC. Tickets are available from any band member or and at the door. Student members of local high school and junior high school bands can attend free of charge.

A pre-concert verbal description of the music will begin at 7:15 p.m. For more information regarding the Hancock College Concert Band or the spring concert, call 922-6966, ext. 3252.

— Allan Hancock College Concert Band.

 

