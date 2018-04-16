Hancock Summer, Fall Class Schedules Posted Online

Allan Hancock College students will soon be able to plan ahead and schedule classes for two semesters at the same time. The college’s summer and fall credit classes schedules will go live on the college’s website www.hancockcollege.edu on Monday, April 10.

Registration for both semesters begins Monday, May 1.

This summer, the college will offer nearly 400 classes that run either five, six, eight or 10 weeks. About 200 classes will be offered in Santa Maria, another 110 will be online, while almost 40 more will take place at the Lompoc Valley Center.

Five- and 10-week classes begin Monday, June 5. The 6- and 8-week courses start Monday, June 12.



Fall classes begin the week of Aug. 21. The college will offer nearly 1,200 classes during the fall semester, including 175 online and 120 at the Lompoc Valley Center.

Starting April 10, the summer and fall class schedules will be accessible through www.hancockcollege.edu; click the Class Search link on the home page. Class Search provides real-time information available 24/7. You can search by term, subject, time, location or credits among other options.

Priority registration for both summer and fall credit classes begins Monday, May 1, and runs through Friday, May 5. Priority registration allows students to register for classes early before they fill up.

It is given to qualified students, such as Learning Assistance students, active members and veterans of the U.S. military, student athletes and students who have completed 50-100 credits.

New students who complete the assessment tests (START), an academic advising workshop, and the new student orientation before May 2 are also eligible for priority registration.



Open registration for all students begins Saturday, May 6.



High school students enrolled in the College Now! program will be able to register for pre-approved classes beginning on Monday, May 15.



Free print copies of the summer and fall 2017 Schedule at a Glance will be available in the coming weeks at all college locations and local public libraries in the Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Ynez valley, and the Five Cities area, while supplies last.

The schedule contains a basic listing of credit classes at the time of publication. Students should use the online class search for real-time information and details.

New students and those without a user name and password must first apply for admission to the college, which is also completed online. Click the appropriate credit or Community Education admissions application link from the Apply & Register home page.

All students register online via the student portal myHancock. Click the Student tab, then Register/Add/Drop/Search Classes. All California residents pay a $46 per credit enrollment fee.

All students pay a $16 health fee for summer term. Students attending classes at the Santa Maria campus also pay up to $10 a year for the Student Center fee. Fees for summer and fall semesters are due at the time of registration. Some fees for qualified low-income students may be waived.

Each year, more than 60 percent of Hancock students receive financial assistance. For the 2015-16 academic year, students received nearly $30 million in direct financial aid, including more than $547,000 in scholarships awarded by the Allan Hancock College Foundation.

There are numerous financial-aid programs to help students meet college costs. Call the Financial Aid office, 922-6966 ext. 3200, for details or visit www.hancockcollege.edu and click Financial Aid in the Student Services drop-down box.

Credit class schedules go online April 10 at www.hancockcollege.edu.



For credit class registration information, call Admissions & Records, 922-6966 ext. 3248. The toll-free number in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties is 1-866-342-5242, followed by the four-digit extension.

This summer, Allan Hancock College Community Education will offer dozens of classes including art, computer skills and applications, citizenship, GED test preparation, English as a second language. These classes are free, though some may require a minimal materials fee.

The summer class schedule for Community Education will be online Monday, May 1. Registration opens Monday, May 15. Community Education summer classes begin June 12.



Printed copies of the summer 2017 Spectrum schedule of Community Education classes will be mailed out on the Central Coast, and be available at all campus locations in early May.



For more information about Community Education classes, call 922-6966 ext. 3209 or visit Community Education (building S) on the Santa Maria campus.

— Rebecca Fries for Allan Hancock College.