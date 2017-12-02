Monday, April 16 , 2018, 2:18 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 
Hancock Takes Third in Cuesta Tournament

By Andrew Masuda, Hancock Sports Information | December 2, 2017 | 10:19 p.m.

Powered by a double-double from Karly Beyers and a career-high 24 points from Grace Rosa, the Allan Hancock College women’s basketball team defeated Las Positas 61-48 to earn third place at Cuesta College’s 34th annual Phillips 66 Invitational on Saturday. The Bulldogs went 2-1 during the three-day tournament to improve to 4-3. The Hawks fell to 1-8 overall.

Hancock led from start to finish. The Bulldogs led 14-8 after the first quarter and 32-25 at halftime. Las Positas climbed to within four points with about three minutes to go when Hancock responded with a run of its run. Taylor Lee-Hammer buried a three-point bucket as the shot clock expired. The sophomore guard followed it up with a steal and fed Beyers for a bucket to push the lead back up to nine.

Beyers finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for her second double-double of the season. Beyers went 6-for-12 from the field, and 3-for-7 from 3-point range. The Pioneer Valley High School graduate earned a spot on the All-Tournament Team.

Rosa made 11 of her 15 shots and both of her free throws to finish with a career-best 24 points. The sophomore center pulled down seven rebounds, two on the offensive end of the court.

Lee-Hammer finished with seven points, four rebounds and five assists. Anamarie Fruge chipped in four assists, two steals and four points. Freshman Brianna Rubalcaba came off the bench to add six points, three rebounds and two steals.

Overall, Hancock shot 52 percent from the field by sinking 26 of its 50 shots. The Bulldogs went 5-for-13 from 3-point range, and sank all four of their free throws.

Hancock will host its own tournament next week. The 20th annual Lady Bulldog Classic runs from Thursday, Dec. 7, through Saturday, Dec. 9. Hancock opens at 3 p.m. against the Vandenberg Air Force Base All-Stars. The Bulldogs teamed up with Toys for Tots, so fans who bring an unwrapped toy worth $10 or more will receive free admission to the tournament. The toys will be distributed to about 500 families in the Santa Maria area this holiday season. Hancock will host Cuesta, L.A. Harbor, College of the Siskiyous, College of the Sequoias and Santa Barbara City College.

