Hancock to Host Career Exploration Day for High School and College Students

Advice

Allan Hancock College will host its 11th annual Career Exploration Day Friday, Oct. 9, 2015, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Santa Maria campus.

The outdoor event will take place in the commons, which is in the center of campus.

The event is the perfect opportunity for employers to connect with future employees and inform them about the specific training and educational needs of their business or industry.

“The goal of the event is to expose high school and college students to career opportunities on the Central Coast and to make sure they know how to prepare for the careers of their choice,” said Nohemy Ornelas, associate superintendent/vice president of student services. “It also helps those still exploring career options to talk directly with employers.”

The last event drew more than 1,500 high school students, many more Hancock students and more than 100 exhibitors. Members of the public are also invited to attend at no charge.

For employers and area businesses, exhibit space is free. For a $250 contribution, businesses can advertise in the printed program and display their banners at the event.

The deadline to register is Friday, Sept. 18.

To register, please complete and submit the the form located at www.hancockcollege.edu/careerexploration.

For more information, contact Lynn Mayer at 805.922.6966 x3374 or [email protected].

— Andrew Masuda is the public information specialist for Allan Hancock College.