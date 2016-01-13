Hancock Trio Too Much for Moorpark

Matt Willkomm, Shane Carney and Malik Rhodes combined to score 61 points, including 34 in the second half, to lead the Allan Hancock College men’s basketball to an 81-70 upset win at No. 15 Moorpark College on Wednesday night in a Western State Conference game. The Bulldogs improved to 2-1 in conference and 10-10 overall. Moorpark, which saw its nine-game winning streak snapped, fell to 2-1 in league and 13-6 on the season. Willkomm sank seven three-point baskets in the win. The sophomore guard hit four in the first half and three more in the second half. The Arroyo Grande High School graduate sank three of his four free throws to finish with a season-high 24 points. Carney finished with 19 points, 12 of them came in the first half. The freshman guard sank four three-point buckets and sank three of five from the free-throw line. Rhodes scored 15 of his 18 in the second half. The guard drained four three-point buckets and was a perfect six for six from the free-throw line. Marcellus Garrick added nine points for the Bulldogs. Hancock sank a season-best 16 three-pointers to overcome a two-point halftime deficit. Moorpark carried a 37-35 lead into halftime, but two three-pointers from Rhodes and a layup by Garrick gave Hancock a 49-44 lead with 16:30 to play in the game. Fueled by another three by Rhodes and Willkomm to cap a 13-0 run, Hancock took control of the game 55-44 with about 12:40 to play. Moorpark went on a 7-0 run later in the half, but the Bulldogs regained control and closed out the victory. Larry Bush led the Raiders with 20 points. Jeremiah Gray and Josh Brooks added 13 points apiece for Moorpark.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >