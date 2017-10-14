Hancock Water Polo Sweeps Doubleheader to Close Citrus Tournament

Water Polo

Freshman goalie Shay McMann made 16 saves in the cage, and Shannon Copeland scored six times to help the Allan Hancock College women’s water polo team win both of its games on Saturday to close out the Citrus College Tournament. The Bulldogs finished the two-day tournament 2-2 and 10-13 overall.

The Bulldogs opened the day with a 9-3 victory over Pasadena City College. McMann, a Righetti High School graduate, recorded nine saves in goal for the Bulldogs. Copeland and sophomore Makena Blanco had three goals apiece. Copeland recorded two steals and Blanco, a Lompoc High School graduate, added four steals. Meagan Clardy, Ellyn Coyne and Maddison Stangl each added one goal. Maribel Morales recorded two steals in the win.\

Hancock finished the day with an 11-6 victory over El Camino. Hancock scored the first four goals of the game and carried a 7-4 lead into halftime. McMann stopped seven shots in goal against ECC. Copeland and Coyne led the way with three goals apiece. Clardy and Stangl scored twice against ECC. Alicia Reyes fired one shot to the back of the cage. Copeland had four steals and Coyne added three swipes.

Hancock will return to action on October 25 at home against Santa Barbara City College. The Western State Conference game will start at 3 p.m. at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center.