Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 7:04 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

Hancock Water Polo Sweeps Doubleheader to Close Citrus Tournament

By Andrew Masuda, Hancock Sports Information | October 14, 2017 | 9:27 p.m.

Freshman goalie Shay McMann made 16 saves in the cage, and Shannon Copeland scored six times to help the Allan Hancock College women’s water polo team win both of its games on Saturday to close out the Citrus College Tournament. The Bulldogs finished the two-day tournament 2-2 and 10-13 overall.

The Bulldogs opened the day with a 9-3 victory over Pasadena City College. McMann, a Righetti High School graduate, recorded nine saves in goal for the Bulldogs. Copeland and sophomore Makena Blanco had three goals apiece. Copeland recorded two steals and Blanco, a Lompoc High School graduate, added four steals. Meagan Clardy, Ellyn Coyne and Maddison Stangl each added one goal. Maribel Morales recorded two steals in the win.\

Hancock finished the day with an 11-6 victory over El Camino. Hancock scored the first four goals of the game and carried a 7-4 lead into halftime. McMann stopped seven shots in goal against ECC. Copeland and Coyne led the way with three goals apiece. Clardy and Stangl scored twice against ECC. Alicia Reyes fired one shot to the back of the cage. Copeland had four steals and Coyne added three swipes.

Hancock will return to action on October 25 at home against Santa Barbara City College. The Western State Conference game will start at 3 p.m. at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 