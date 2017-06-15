Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 12:09 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Hancock Widens Concurrent Program with High Schools

By Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College | June 15, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Students will have more opportunities to jump-start their college education without leaving their high-school campuses this fall. Allan Hancock College has expanded its concurrent enrollment program and will offer classes at 10 area high schools.

Cuyama Valley High School and Family Partnership Charter School joined the program this fall allowing students to simultaneously receive high-school and college credit by completing classes.

Concurrent enrollment classes will also be offered this fall at Cabrillo, Ernest Righetti, Lompoc, Pioneer Valley, Santa Maria, Santa Ynez, and St. Joseph high schools, along with Orcutt Academy.

“Concurrent enrollment is critical because it increases opportunities for students to pursue certificates and degrees or transfer to four-year institutions while in high school,” said Emily Smith, Hancock’s project director of K-12 Partnerships, College Work Experience and Career Development.

“High school students develop the academic skills needed to be successful and gain confidence by completing a college course,” Smith said.

Classes range from American government, French, statistics, history, entrepreneurship, life and career planning to physics, Spanish and archaeology. Instruction will take place at the participating schools by college-approved faculty.

Students can take the classes at no charge at public high schools, while students at private schools may be required to pay some fees to participate.

To participate, students must have at least junior standing in high school, and have a minimum 2.5 unweighted high school-grade point average.

“This is an incredible deal because students could potentially complete 12 units of college courses by the time they graduate high school. That is equivalent to a full semester’s worth of college classes,” said George A. Railey, Hancock’s associate superintendent/vice president, Academic Affairs.

“The program will result in significant savings for students and parents,” he said.

Research shows students who participate in concurrent enrollment programs enroll in college at higher rates and are more likely to earn college degrees.
 
Interested students and their parents should first meet with their high school counselors to plan for the fall schedule and complete required documentation.

To view the available list of classes, visit www.hancockcollege.edu/concurrentenrollment.
 
— Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 