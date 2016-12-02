Hancock Women Advance to Championship Game at Cuesta Tournament

College Basketball

Freshman guard Taylor Lee-Hammer erupted for 15 of her career-best 23 points in the third quarter to propel the Allan Hancock College women’s basketball team into the championship game of the 33rd annual Phillips 66 Tournament hosted by Cuesta College. The Bulldogs defeated Las Positas 68-40 on Friday in the semifinals.

Lee-Hammer shot 8-for-9 from the field and buried four 3-pointers, including three in her dominant third quarter performance. The guard added four rebounds, one assist and one steal. The Colorado native scored 15 of Hancock’s 26 points in the third quarter to help Hancock extend a 30-11 halftime lead into a 56-22 advantage to start the fourth quarter.

Freshman forward Naomi Leopardi added a career-high 14 points to go with nine rebounds and four assists. Guard Karly Beyers added 13 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals for the Bulldogs. The Pioneer Valley High School graduate hit two 3-pointers. Coming off her second career double-double, Grace Rosa added nine points, five assists and four blocked shots. Sophomore Destinee Garcia added four points, seven rebounds, four assists and one steal.

Hancock led 16-8 after the first quarter and outscored Las Positas 14-3 in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs shot 28-for-51 from the field or 55 percent. They sank seven of their 12 shots from 3-point range. The Bulldogs went 5-for-9 from the free-throw line.

Hancock will face the winner of the Cuesta/L.A. Pierce semifinals in Saturday’s championship. The title game will tip off at 5 p.m. at Cuesta College.