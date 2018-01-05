Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 11:52 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
College Basketball

Hancock Women Return Home to Trounce L.A. Pierce at Crossover Tournament

By Andrew Masuda, Hancock Sports Information | January 5, 2018 | 9:02 p.m.

Taylor Lee-Hammer scored 19 points and Grace Rosa recorded a double-double to lead a quartet of Bulldogs in double figures as the Allan Hancock College women’s basketball team dominated L.A. Pierce 58-39 on Friday in Joe White Memorial Gymnasium. The Bulldogs snapped a five-game losing skid to improve to 7-8, while the Brahmas dropped to 5-10. The matchup completed the first day of Hancock’s two-day Crossover Tournament that involved two teams from the Western State Conference’s North Division (Hancock and Cuesta), and two from the South Division (Bakersfield and L.A. Pierce).

Lee-Hammer hit 9-of-19 overall from the field and 1-of-2 from the free-throw line to finish with 19 points. The sophomore added seven rebounds and two steals.

Rosa made 6-of-14 from the field and her only free throw to finish with 13 points. The Paso Robles High School graduate pulled a career-best 14 rebounds, including four on the offensive end.

Karley Beyers finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals for the Bulldogs. She went 5-for-16 from the floor, and sank 2-of-6 from 3-point range.

Sophomore guard Vanessa Ortiz came off the bench to score 10 points for Hancock. Ortiz went 4-for-6 from the floor and hit both of her shots from long-range. Ortiz added five rebounds, two assists and two steals to provide a boost to the injury-riddled Bulldogs. Hancock played without starting players Anamarie Fruge and Hannah Walls.

Lee-Hammer scored six points in the first quarter to help the Bulldogs lead 16-7 after 10 minutes. Ortiz came off the bench to hit all three of her shots from the field, including one three, to give Hancock a 32-14 lead at halftime.

The Bulldogs shot 42 percent overall, and hit 4-of-13 form 3-point range. Hancock held the edge in rebounds 45-38 and assists 17-5.

The Hancock defense held Pierce to 26 percent shooting. The Brahmas hit 15-of-57 from the field and 6-of-31 from 3-point range. Vanessa Galvez led Pierce with 12 points.

Prior to the Bulldogs, Bakersfield came from behind to defeat Cuesta 60-55. The Renegades trailed 31-23 at halftime and 43-40 to start the fourth quarter. Octavia Croney led Bakersfield with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Courtney Barba paced the Cougars with 25 points. Bakersfield improved to 5-9, while Cuesta dropped to 7-6.

The Crossover Tournament continues on Saturday with Cuesta taking on L.A. Pierce at 3 p.m., followed by the Bulldogs against Bakersfield at 5 p.m.

