College Basketball

Hancock Women Romp Against Oxnard, Win Big

By Andrew Masuda, Hancock Sports Information | January 28, 2017 | 9:49 p.m.

Freshman guard Karly Beyers hit four 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 16 points during the Allan Hancock College women’s basketball team’s dominant 71-30 win over Oxnard Saturday evening inside Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.  The Bulldogs won their third straight conference game to complete the first half of their Western State Conference schedule 3-2 in league and 14-7 overall. Onxard fell to 0-5 in conference and 5-17 on the year.

Beyers went 6-for-9 from the field and 4-for-5 from 3-point range to finish with 16 points and five rebounds. The Pioneer Valley High School graduate hit two 3-pointers in the first and second quarters to help Hancock build a 33-18 lead at halftime. The Bulldogs outscored Oxnard 23-2 in the third quarter to pull away and take a 56-20 lead to start the fourth quarter.

Syenna Ramirez went 5-for-15 from the floor, and 2-for-9 from 3-point land to finish with 13 points. The sophomore added seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Freshman guard Taylor Lee-Hammer went 3-for-7 from the field, 2-for-5 from 3-point territory and sank all four of her free throws. Along with her 12 points, Lee-Hammer had four rebounds, and two assists. Destinee Garcia had eight points and six rebounds. Freshman center Grace Rosa added nine points, 10 rebounds, six steals, and two blocks. Freshman forward Naomi Leopardi had eight points and 11 rebounds.

The Bulldogs went 25-for-58 overall or 43 percent. They hit 8-of-20 from long range and 13-of-19 from the free-throw line. Hancock outrebounded Oxnard 50-29, and had 18 assists to the Condors’ four assists.  The Hancock defense held Oxnard to 19 percent shooting and an 11-for-56 effort. The Condors went 2-for-25 from 3-point range.

Hancock will return to action next Saturday, February 4, at first place Ventura. Hancock led in the third quarter, but ended up falling 73-60 to the Pirates to open conference in early January.

