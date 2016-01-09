Hancock Women Score Comeback Win Over Oxnard

College Basketball

Marissa Torres, Kelly McClain and Destinee Garcia combined to score 21 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Allan Hancock College women’s basketball team to a 64-53 come-from-behind conference win over Oxnard on Saturday afternoon. Hancock rebounded to even its Western State Conference record at 1-1 and improve to 12-5 overall. Oxnard dropped to 1-1 in league and 8-6 overall.

The 14th ranked Bulldogs fell behind 45-42 with 8:38 to play in the game when they went on an 11-0 lead. McClain made a layup to make it a one-point game. Torres, a sophomore, drained three-point buckets on back-to-back Hancock possessions to give Hancock the lead for good 50-45.

Torres finished with 13 points, four rebounds, two steals and two assists. The Templeton High School graduate made five of her 12 shots overall and three of seven from three-point range.

McClain finished with 12 points and nine rebounds. The freshman came off the bench to make five of 11 shots from the field and two of her five free throws.

Freshman guard Syenna Ramirez led the Bulldogs with 14 points and 12 assists. She added six rebounds, including five offensive boards. The St. Joseph High School graduate made six of 19 shots from the field. She scored seven points in the first quarter to give Hancock an early 19-4 lead.A

Garcia, a freshman guard, finished with eight points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals. Garcia sank three of eight from the floor.