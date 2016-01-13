Michaila Miller scored nine of her season-high 13 points, and Syenna Ramirez poured in 10 of her 11 in the final 20 minutes to lead a second-half comeback for the Allan Hancock College women’s basketball team in its 48-43 win at Moorpark College on Wednesday. The Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 14 in the South Region, improved to 2-1 in Western State Conference play and 13-5 overall. Moorpark dropped to 0-3 in league and 7-10 overall.
Moorpark jumped out to a 15-11 lead after the first quarter and carried a 25-17 lead into halftime. The Raiders held Ramirez, the Bulldogs’ leading scorer, to one point in the first half.
The Bulldogs stormed out of the gates in the second half to erase the eight-point halftime deficit and outscored Moorpark 17-7 in the third quarter and 31-18 overall in the second half. Miller hit two key jumpers in the fourth quarter, while Destinee Garcia and Ramirez added two buckets apiece to secure the victory.
Miller led the Bulldogs with 13 points on six for 12 shooting from the floor, including one three-pointer. The sophomore tied a season high with eight rebounds and set a career high with three blocked shots.
Garcia made six of her nine shots to finish with 12 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. It marked the sixth double-double of the season.
Ramirez made five of her 11 shots from the field to finish with 11 points, six assists, three rebounds and three steals. The St. Joseph High School graduate made one of her two free throws.
Hancock made 23 of its 49 shots (47 percent) from the floor, including one of four from three-point range. The Bulldogs made just four trips to the free throw line and sank one of the four. Hancock finished with 32 rebounds, 17 assists and seven turnovers.
Sydney Perry led the Raiders with 14 points, while Cydney Bolton added 11 points for Moorpark.
Hancock Women Surge Past Moorpark in 2nd Half
