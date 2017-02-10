Hancock’s Alexandria Kwong Wins WSC Pentathlon, SBCC’s Addison Seal is Second

Swimming

SBCC sophomore Addison Seale was second and Reese Ellestad took seventh on Friday in the season-opening WSC Pentathlon swim meet at the Ventura Aquatic Center.

The pentathlon is a series of five events and the times are combined to determine the winner. Alexandria Kwong of Hancock was the champion in 5:19.16, nearly 10 seconds ahead of Seale (5:29.02). Ellestad’s combined time was 5:46.28.

Seale, who won this event last year, was second in the 100-yard IM (1:05.74) and third in the 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke and 100 freestyle. She placed fourth in the 100 butterfly. Seale swam the fifth-fastest time in school history in the 100 back (1:05.69).

Ellestad won the 100 freestyle in 56.56, beating Katherine White of Cuesta by 19-hundredths of a second. Seale was third in 57.06.

Serafina Chavez was 24th for the Vaqueros in 6:10.22. Anna Manfreda, a sophomore from Santa Ynez High, placed 26th (6:13.70) and Sierra Varlesi was 29th (6:22.92).

“I was proud of our effort, however, we have a lot of coaching to do,” said fourth-year head coach Chuckie Roth, who led his squad to an 8th-place State finish in 2015 and fourth place last year. “The girls gave maximum effort and I am proud of that. We have a lot of areas for improvement .”

SBCC will compete in its first diving meet on Thursday, March 23 at the Mt. SAC Invitational and will swim in the same event on Friday, March 24.

