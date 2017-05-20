Hancock’s Brent Dionisio Finishes Fourth in State Championship High Jump

Track & Field

Allan Hancock College’s Brent Dionisio finished fourth, Rachel Naugle came in seventh and Taylor Nevitt placed tenth during the CCCAA Track and Field State Championships Saturday at American River College in Sacramento. The Hancock trio and the hundreds of other athletes had to contend with temperatures in the mid-90s.

Dionisio finished fourth in the men’s high jump final with a top clearance of 6 feet, 7 inches. The Pioneer Valley High School graduate and 2017 Western State Conference champion cleared 6-7 on his third attempt, but he could not clear 6-9 to stay in the hunt for a state title. San Mateo’s Jack Phillips won the state title by clearing 6-11 on his second attempt. It took San Francisco’s Rodney Morgan, who finished second, three attempts to clear that height.

Naugle earned two points for the Hancock women with a seventh-place finish in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. The sophomore finished with a time of 11:56.10. Diani Ellis from College of the Canyons won the state title with a time of 11:15.61. She beat the 12-person field by nearly 11 seconds.

Nevitt finished tenth in the women’s shot put. The Nipomo High School graduate’s top mark was 36 feet, 11.5 inches. The sophomore finished eighth in the event at last year’s state meet. Cerritos’ Amber Hart won the state title by 1.75 inches with a top mark of 44-5.5.