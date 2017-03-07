Hancock’s Dramatic Comeback Leads to Doubleheader Sweep of Ventura College

Baseball

Allan Hancock College softball’s Myranda Morales hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to complete a 14-13 come-from-behind win over Ventura and a doubleheader sweep for the Bulldogs Tuesday afternoon. The Bulldogs, who won the opening game 4-1, improved to 4-1 in Western State Conference play and 10-2 overall. Ventura fell to 2-3 in league and 9-6 on the season.

Hancock, which led 9-3 earlier in the game, entered the bottom of the seventh trailing 13-10. Freshman Nakaila Fuggs hit a one-out double and moved to third on a single off the bat of Christabel Chavez. Sophomore Larrissa Ostrander stroked a two-run single to drive in Fuggs and Chavez and pull the Bulldogs to within 13-12. Freshman Isabella Partida followed with a shot to the gap and legged out an RBI-double allowing Ostrander to score the tying run. Maggie Dasis stepped up to the plate and was hit by a pitch and later stole second base. With two on and one out, Morales delivered her heroic hit to plate Partida with the game-winning run.

Earlier in the second game, sophomore Emily Gantt clubbed a two-run home run over the right-center field wall, her first long ball of the season, to give Hancock an early 2-0 lead. The Pirates answered with a three-run shot in the third by Brittany Perez to take a 3-2 lead against Hancock pitcher Bailey Killough. Hancock answered with five runs in the third as Dasis and Morales hit RBI-singles to give Hancock a 4-3 lead. The Bulldogs were not done in the frame as Killough stepped into the box and slugged a three-run home run over the fence to put the Bulldogs ahead 7-3. Hancock added to its lead with two runs on passed balls in the fourth to build a 9-3 advantage.

Ventura battled back with four in the fifth and five runs in the sixth to take a 12-9 lead. Perez hit a grand slam to give the Pirates the lead to erase a six-run deficit. Hancock scored once in the sixth to cut into the deficit, but Ventura regained a three-run lead with a single run in the seventh to set up the dramatic ending to the second game.

Hancock finished with 12 hits in the second game. Ostrander, Morales and Chavez had two hits apiece. Chavez scored three times. Morales and Killough had 3 RBI. Gantt and Ostrander each drove in a pair of runs for the Bulldogs.

A four-run third innings propelled the Bulldogs to a 4-1 win in game one. Chavez hit a one-out single, stole second, and moved to third on a base hit by Ostrander. The sophomore shortstop promptly stole second. Dasis delivered a clutch two-out single to drive in Chavez and Ostrander with the game’s first runs. Morales followed with a single to extend the inning and was replaced on base by Sierra Martinez, who immediately stole second base. Killough stepped up and ripped a double to the gap to score Dasis and Martinez to cap the four-run inning.

Killough allowed one run in the fifth, but limited the Pirates the rest of the way to earn the win. The freshman scattered eight hits and two walks. She struck out seven Pirates along the way.

Dasis went 2-for-3 in the opener.

The Bulldogs will return to action Thursday, March 9, at Oxnard. First pitch in the conference battle will be at 2:30 p.m. Hancock will head south from there to play at Riverside Friday at 5:30 p.m. and Mt. San Jacinto Saturday at noon.