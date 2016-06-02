Friday, June 15 , 2018, 5:29 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Hancock’s Isaiah Ramos and Colby Barrick earn All-Region Honors

(Hancock Sports Information)
By Andrew Masuda, Hancock Sports Information | June 2, 2016 | 7:05 a.m.

Allan Hancock’s Colby Barrick and Isaiah Ramos have been named to 2016 Southern California-Pacific Association ABCA/Rawlings All-Region teams. 

Ramos, a right-handed pitcher, was elected to the Southern California All-Region First Team while Barrick, a sophomore outfielder, was named to the Second Team. 

Twelve players from the region were selected to each team by the ABCA Pacific Association Division All-America Committee.

Ramos, a sophomore right-handed pitcher, enjoyed a breakout season on the mound for the Bulldogs. He went 9-0 with a 3.04 ERA. Ramos led the Western State Conference in wins and posted the highest single-season win total by a Bulldog in 15 years. 

The Righetti High School graduate was a utility infielder for Hancock his freshman season. During the offseason, he asked coaches to give him a shot a pitching and the request paid off. Ramos signed a scholarship to pitch next season for Chico State, a Division II program.

With his first team selection, Ramos is also eligible for ABCA/Rawlings All-America honors, which will be announced on Friday, June 3.

Fueled by a 17-game hitting streak, Barrick led the Bulldogs in nearly every major offensive category this season. He led the Western State Conference with a .388 batting average, five triples and 13 stolen bases. 

The Santa Ynez High School graduate also led the Bulldogs with five home runs, 22 walks, 37 runs scored, 45 hits, .507 on-base percentage and .681 slugging percentage. 

He led the conference in batting average, triples, tied for the lead in stolen bases and ranked third in home runs. The Preseason All-American finished with a .351 career batting average and the program's all-time leader with nine career triples.

Barrick has committed to play at UCSB. The Gauchos were selected to make their second straight appearance in the NCAA Regionals.

Out of the 16 teams with athletes on the first or second teams,

Hancock was one of six with multiple players selected. 

Barrick and Ramos are the first Hancock duo since Jacob Cano and River Stevens in 2012 to earn Southern California All-Region honors.

Earlier this offseason, Ramos and Barrick were named to the 2016 All-Western State Conference First Team.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 