Hancock’s Isaiah Ramos and Colby Barrick earn All-Region Honors

Baseball

Allan Hancock’s Colby Barrick and Isaiah Ramos have been named to 2016 Southern California-Pacific Association ABCA/Rawlings All-Region teams.

Ramos, a right-handed pitcher, was elected to the Southern California All-Region First Team while Barrick, a sophomore outfielder, was named to the Second Team.

Twelve players from the region were selected to each team by the ABCA Pacific Association Division All-America Committee.

Ramos, a sophomore right-handed pitcher, enjoyed a breakout season on the mound for the Bulldogs. He went 9-0 with a 3.04 ERA. Ramos led the Western State Conference in wins and posted the highest single-season win total by a Bulldog in 15 years.

The Righetti High School graduate was a utility infielder for Hancock his freshman season. During the offseason, he asked coaches to give him a shot a pitching and the request paid off. Ramos signed a scholarship to pitch next season for Chico State, a Division II program.

With his first team selection, Ramos is also eligible for ABCA/Rawlings All-America honors, which will be announced on Friday, June 3.

Fueled by a 17-game hitting streak, Barrick led the Bulldogs in nearly every major offensive category this season. He led the Western State Conference with a .388 batting average, five triples and 13 stolen bases.

The Santa Ynez High School graduate also led the Bulldogs with five home runs, 22 walks, 37 runs scored, 45 hits, .507 on-base percentage and .681 slugging percentage.

He led the conference in batting average, triples, tied for the lead in stolen bases and ranked third in home runs. The Preseason All-American finished with a .351 career batting average and the program's all-time leader with nine career triples.

Barrick has committed to play at UCSB. The Gauchos were selected to make their second straight appearance in the NCAA Regionals.

Out of the 16 teams with athletes on the first or second teams,

Hancock was one of six with multiple players selected.

Barrick and Ramos are the first Hancock duo since Jacob Cano and River Stevens in 2012 to earn Southern California All-Region honors.

Earlier this offseason, Ramos and Barrick were named to the 2016 All-Western State Conference First Team.